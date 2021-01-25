Exelixis Announces Initiation of Phase 1 Trial Evaluating XL102 as a Single Agent and in Combination with Other Anti-Cancer Agents in Patients with Advanced or Metastatic Solid Tumors

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) today announced initiation of the first-in-human phase 1 trial evaluating the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and preliminary anti-tumor activity of XL102 alone or in combination with other anti-cancer agents in patients with inoperable locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. XL102 is a potent, selective and orally bioavailable inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7), an important regulator of the cell cycle that has been implicated in cancer.

“The initiation of our first-in-human phase 1 trial of XL102 is an important step in our commitment to developing novel medicines that can help patients with cancer,” said Gisela Schwab, M.D., President, Product Development and Medical Affairs and Chief Medical Officer, Exelixis. “The potential of this novel CDK7 inhibitor has been shown in preclinical studies demonstrating anti-proliferative activity and an ability to induce cell death in multiple cancer cell lines. We are excited to begin this trial and look forward to the possibility of helping more patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.”