 

Bionano Genomics Announces Closing of $230 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIONANO GENOMICS, INC. (Nasdaq: BNGO), announced today the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 38,333,352 shares of its common stock, including 5,000,002 shares sold pursuant to the underwriters’ exercise in full of their option to purchase additional shares, at a price to the public of $6.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Bionano from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, were approximately $230 million.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering. BTIG, LLC acted as the lead manager, and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. and Maxim Group LLC acted as the co-managers.

The shares were offered pursuant to a "shelf" registration statement on Form S-3, including a base prospectus, that was previously filed by Bionano and became automatically effective under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on January 19, 2021. A final prospectus supplement relating to the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the website of the SEC at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Attention: Syndicate Prospectus Department, 85 Broad Street, 26th Floor, New York, New York 10004, by telephone at 212-667-8055, or by email at EquityProspectus@opco.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano is a genome analysis company providing tools and services based on its Saphyr system to scientists and clinicians conducting genetic research and patient testing, and providing diagnostic testing for those with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and other neurodevelopmental disabilities through its Lineagen business. The Saphyr system is comprised of an instrument, chip consumables, reagents and a suite of data analysis tools, and genome analysis services to provide access to data generated by the Saphyr system for researchers who prefer not to adopt the Saphyr system in their labs.

