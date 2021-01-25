 

David J. Kovacs, Formerly of Citigroup, Joins Global Warming Solutions Inc. Advisory Committee

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.01.2021, 14:00  |  16   |   |   

Jacksonville, FL, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Warming Solutions Inc. (OTC MARKET: GWSO), a developer of technologies aimed at mitigating the effects of global warming, is pleased to announce that David J. Kovacs has joined it’s Advisory Committee. Mr. Kovacs will advise the management on acquisition strategy and financing options as well as creation of Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC).

Mr. Kovacs specializes in investment banking, private equity, and venture capital and has extensive experience in both mature and emerging markets, having analyzed hundreds of deals and executed both buy and sell-side engagements. Mr. Kovacs served as the Head of Investment Banking, Research, and Private Equity for North America for Fitch Learning (Fitch Ratings). Before that, he held private equity and investment banking roles in key positions with Hinduja Group, Blackstone Group, and Citigroup.

Mr. Kovacs lectures at many of the leading investment banks, private equity firms, sovereign wealth funds, and government agencies, including the Securities & Exchange Commission, New York City Controller’s Office, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, JP Morgan, Barclays, Citigroup, RBC, RBS, Lazard, Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank.

In 2012, Mr. Kovacs was appointed as the lead learning adviser for the Securities & Exchange Commission, assessing and implementing solutions for examiners, accountants, and attorneys working for the agency, an unprecedented appointment for a private sector individual. Mr. Kovacs completed his Bachelor of Science in Economics & Finance from The College of Staten Island, City University of New York, where he completed his four-year academic requirements at 18 years of age. He also attended Columbia University for undergraduate studies.

Mr. Kovacs is currently Founder & CEO of Emmersive Entertainment, Managing Director of Audioeye, Head of Public Policy at Humanigen, Chief Technology Advisor to Borough, President of Brooklyn, New York, Eric Adams. “This is yet another milestone for Global Warming Solutions, Inc. as we continue to build out our executive management team with highly qualified, outstanding leadership. David particularly complements our core team in that he has achieved much in a short period of time,” said Vladimir Vasilenko, GWSO Chairman and CEO. “David brings a wealth of experience and extensive connections to the Company in a time when capital is key to the continued execution of our strategy which includes our recently announced SPAC.”

"I am very pleased to have been asked to chair the Board of Advisors for Global Warming Solutions and I will develop and support its strategic initiatives and leadership in the marketplace," said Mr. Kovacs.

About Global Warming Solutions, Inc.

Global Warming Solutions, Inc. develops and commercializes technologies that help mitigate Global Warming and its effect on our planet. Current climate models predict that global temperatures will rise sharply over the next century. The increase in temperatures can be slowed or eliminated by decreasing the amounts of greenhouse gases released into the Earth s atmosphere. Global Warming Solutions, Inc. seeks to leverage its experience and management to help make a difference in the fight for climate control.

Track GWSO news on Facebook @ https://www.facebook.com/GWSOinc/

Follow GWSO news on Twitter @WarmingInc https://twitter.com/WarmingInc

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. While these forward-looking statements represent the Company’s current judgments, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the Company’s management only as of the date of this release. Please keep in mind that the Company is not obligating itself to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. When used herein, words such as: potential, expect, look forward, believe, dedicated, building, or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by the Company herein are often discussed in filings the Company makes with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at https://www.gwsogroup.com.

Contact:

Vladimir Vasilenko
CEO
Global Warming Solutions, Inc.
Vladimir@gwsogroup.com


Global Warming Solutions Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

David J. Kovacs, Formerly of Citigroup, Joins Global Warming Solutions Inc. Advisory Committee Jacksonville, FL, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Global Warming Solutions Inc. (OTC MARKET: GWSO), a developer of technologies aimed at mitigating the effects of global warming, is pleased to announce that David J. Kovacs has joined it’s …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Turmalina Intersection of 72m at 3.47% Copper, 100 g/t Silver and 0.71 g/t Gold (5.0% CuEq) Extends ...
BioSolar Announces $5.0 Million Private Placement Offering
Roche renews partnership with Sysmex to deliver haematology testing solutions
Roche’s faricimab meets primary endpoint in two global phase III studies and shows potential to ...
THE HILLMAN GROUP, A LEADING VALUE-ADDED SPECIALTY DISTRIBUTOR OF HARDWARE AND HOME IMPROVEMENT ...
Arbutus Announces 2021 Corporate Objectives and Provides Financial Update
DraftKings Launches Mobile Sports Betting in Virginia
Synairgen announces inclusion of its inhaled interferon beta treatment in US NIH ACTIV-2 trial in ...
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Gives 2021 Loan Origination Guidance, Achieves 2020 Loan Origination ...
First US Patients Dosed in Phase III ZIRCON Trial of Renal Cancer Imaging Product
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.01.21
Global Warming Solutions, Inc (GWSO OTC) announces Form 10 Filing to become a fully SEC reporting company.
12.01.21
GLOBAL WARMING SOLUTIONS, INC. PLANS TO ESTABLISH CORPORATE-SPONSORED SPAC (SPECIAL PURPOSE ACQUISITION COMPANY) TO ACQUIRE COMPANIES IN RENEWABLE ENERGY AND ELECTRIC VEHICLES SPACE
07.01.21
GLOBAL WARMING SOLUTIONS UPDATE ON PATENT APPLICATION FOR PRODUCTION OF HYDROGEN AND ELECTRIC ENERGY DURING MOVEMENT OF VEHICLE