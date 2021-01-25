Cidara Therapeutics Announces Key Additions to its Board of Directors

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Bassler and Ms. Canale-Theakston to our board of directors,” said Jeffrey Stein, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Cidara. “We look forward to leveraging Dr. Bassler’s expertise in molecular biology and vast experience serving on boards across academia and the biotech industry and Ms. Canale-Theakston’s 25+ years of experience spearheading complex business and communication strategies for life science companies. Their combined expertise will be of tremendous value as we advance our novel antifungal, rezafungin, currently in pivotal Phase 3 trials, towards filing, and our antiviral conjugate (AVC) influenza program to IND filing.”

Dr. Bassler is a Howard Hughes Medical Institute Investigator and the chair of the department of molecular biology and the Squibb professor in molecular biology at Princeton University. She currently serves as a board member of Regeneron, Kaleido Biosciences and Royalty Pharma. Dr. Bassler has previously served as a board member of Sanofi, the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the National Science Foundation and the American Academy of Microbiology, where she also served as the president. Dr. Bassler’s scientific honors include a MacArthur Foundation Fellowship, the Lounsbery Award and the Shaw Prize for Life Science and Medicine. She holds a B.S. in biochemistry from the University of California-Davis and a Ph.D. in biochemistry from the John Hopkins University.

Ms. Canale-Theakston is the chief executive officer and founder of Canale Communications, a life science communications firm. Over the course of her career, she has led corporate strategy and corporate communications for more than 300 life science companies of varying sizes and stages. Ms. Canale-Theakston serves as vice chair of the board of directors for Biocom California, and co-chairs both the Biocom Capital Development Committee and the board’s nominating and governance committee. She has received a multitude of awards, including the E&Y Entrepreneur of the Year award for 2019, California Assemblywoman Toni G. Atkins “Woman of the Year” for the 78th assembly district and San Diego 500 list of influential business leaders in life sciences from 2016-2020. Ms. Canale-Theakston previously served as president of the life sciences division of international public relations firm, Porter Novelli. She holds a B.S. in marketing & communications from the University of Tulsa.