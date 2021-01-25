aTyr Pharma Presents Findings Further Validating NRP2 as a Potential Regulator of Solid Tumor Progression

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel biological pathways, today announced that it will present a poster and participate in a live Q&A session at the Virtual Keystone Symposia: Tumor Metabolism and the Microenvironment , which is being held January 25 – 28, 2021. The abstract and poster are available on the Keystone Symposia website.

The poster presents preclinical findings demonstrating that Neuropilin-2 (NRP2) was highly expressed on key immune cells implicated in regulating cancer progression, including myeloid derived suppressor cells (MDSCs), tumor associated macrophages (TAMs) generated from triple negative breast cancer cell lines, mature dendritic cells (DCs), and inducible T regulatory cells (Tregs). Further research showed that MDSCs and TAMs suppressed T cell proliferation and activation.

Details of the abstract and poster presentation are as follows:

Title: Neuropilin-2 is Expressed on Immune Cells Present in the Tumor Microenvironment, and May Contribute to the Suppression of Immune Regulation Leading to Progression and Metastasis of Cancer

Authors: Samantha Tyler, Michaela Ferrer, Clara Polizzi, Rodrigo Da Silva, Lisa Eide, Kendall Walwick, Matt Seikkula, Christoph Burkart, Suzanne Paz, Leslie Nangle. aTyr Pharma, San Diego, CA.

Session: Poster Session 2

Live Q&A Date and Time: January 27, 2021, 4:00 – 5:00PM EST

The poster is also available on the aTyr website.

“As we continue to explore the role of NRP2 in the progression of certain aggressive tumors, we are pleased to demonstrate for the first time that NRP2 is highly expressed on key immune cells in the tumor microenvironment that are implicated in regulating the progression of tumors and their metastasis,” said Sanjay S. Shukla, M.D., M.S., President and Chief Executive Officer of aTyr. “These findings support the potential of NRP2 as a target for cancer therapeutics, possibly through the immune regulation of the tumor microenvironment. Our panel of highly specific antibodies selectively targeting NRP2, such as our lead IND candidate ATYR2810, may present differentiated approaches to treating certain aggressive cancers where NRP2 is implicated.”