 

aTyr Pharma Presents Findings Further Validating NRP2 as a Potential Regulator of Solid Tumor Progression

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.01.2021, 14:00  |  12   |   |   

Poster highlights NRP2 expression on immune cells in the tumor microenvironment.

Company's lead NRP2 antibody, ATYR2810, is in development for oncology.

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel biological pathways, today announced that it will present a poster and participate in a live Q&A session at the Virtual Keystone Symposia: Tumor Metabolism and the Microenvironment, which is being held January 25 – 28, 2021. The abstract and poster are available on the Keystone Symposia website.

The poster presents preclinical findings demonstrating that Neuropilin-2 (NRP2) was highly expressed on key immune cells implicated in regulating cancer progression, including myeloid derived suppressor cells (MDSCs), tumor associated macrophages (TAMs) generated from triple negative breast cancer cell lines, mature dendritic cells (DCs), and inducible T regulatory cells (Tregs). Further research showed that MDSCs and TAMs suppressed T cell proliferation and activation.

Details of the abstract and poster presentation are as follows:

Title: Neuropilin-2 is Expressed on Immune Cells Present in the Tumor Microenvironment, and May Contribute to the Suppression of Immune Regulation Leading to Progression and Metastasis of Cancer
Authors: Samantha Tyler, Michaela Ferrer, Clara Polizzi, Rodrigo Da Silva, Lisa Eide, Kendall Walwick, Matt Seikkula, Christoph Burkart, Suzanne Paz, Leslie Nangle. aTyr Pharma, San Diego, CA.
Session: Poster Session 2
Live Q&A Date and Time: January 27, 2021, 4:00 – 5:00PM EST

The poster is also available on the aTyr website.

“As we continue to explore the role of NRP2 in the progression of certain aggressive tumors, we are pleased to demonstrate for the first time that NRP2 is highly expressed on key immune cells in the tumor microenvironment that are implicated in regulating the progression of tumors and their metastasis,” said Sanjay S. Shukla, M.D., M.S., President and Chief Executive Officer of aTyr. “These findings support the potential of NRP2 as a target for cancer therapeutics, possibly through the immune regulation of the tumor microenvironment. Our panel of highly specific antibodies selectively targeting NRP2, such as our lead IND candidate ATYR2810, may present differentiated approaches to treating certain aggressive cancers where NRP2 is implicated.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

aTyr Pharma Presents Findings Further Validating NRP2 as a Potential Regulator of Solid Tumor Progression Poster highlights NRP2 expression on immune cells in the tumor microenvironment. Company's lead NRP2 antibody, ATYR2810, is in development for oncology. SAN DIEGO, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Turmalina Intersection of 72m at 3.47% Copper, 100 g/t Silver and 0.71 g/t Gold (5.0% CuEq) Extends ...
BioSolar Announces $5.0 Million Private Placement Offering
Roche renews partnership with Sysmex to deliver haematology testing solutions
Roche’s faricimab meets primary endpoint in two global phase III studies and shows potential to ...
THE HILLMAN GROUP, A LEADING VALUE-ADDED SPECIALTY DISTRIBUTOR OF HARDWARE AND HOME IMPROVEMENT ...
Arbutus Announces 2021 Corporate Objectives and Provides Financial Update
DraftKings Launches Mobile Sports Betting in Virginia
Synairgen announces inclusion of its inhaled interferon beta treatment in US NIH ACTIV-2 trial in ...
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Gives 2021 Loan Origination Guidance, Achieves 2020 Loan Origination ...
First US Patients Dosed in Phase III ZIRCON Trial of Renal Cancer Imaging Product
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 