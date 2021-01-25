 

Enphase Energy Announces Conference Call to Review Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021 at 4 30 p.m. Eastern Time

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar-plus-storage systems, announced today that the Company will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results for the period ended Dec. 31, 2020. The live webcast can be accessed on the Enphase Energy Investor Relations website at investor.enphase.com, and a recorded version of the call will also be available there approximately one hour after the call.

What:   Enphase Energy’s Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
     
Date:   Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021
     
Time:   4:30 p.m. Eastern Time
     
Live Call:   877.644.1284
     
International:   +1.707.287.9355
     
Participant Passcode:   2196494
     
Replay:   United States: 855.859.2056
    International: +1.404.537.3406
    Passcode: 2196494

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage and communication on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter technology and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 30 million microinverters, and approximately 1.3 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 130 countries. For more information, visit www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Enphase Energy, Enphase, the E logo, and other trademarks or service names are the trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contact:

Adam Hinckley
Enphase Energy, Inc.
Investor Relations
ir@enphaseenergy.com
+1-707-763-4784, x. 7354




Wertpapier


