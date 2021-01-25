 

First Solar Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell US Development Platform to Leeward

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.01.2021, 14:00  |  19   |   |   

Acquisition comprises 1.8 GWDC of First Solar modules, of which 744 MWDC represent new bookings

DALLAS, Texas and TEMPE, Ariz., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FSLR), today announced that it has entered into a Purchase and Sale Agreement (the “Agreement”) with Leeward Renewable Energy Development, LLC (“Leeward”), pursuant to which Leeward will acquire from First Solar a utility-scale solar project platform of approximately 10 gigawatts (GW)AC. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021, after obtaining regulatory approvals and satisfying customary closing conditions.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Leeward is a portfolio company of OMERS Infrastructure, an investment arm of OMERS, one of Canada’s largest defined benefit pension plans. Upon closing of the transaction, Leeward will acquire the US project platform, which includes the Rabbitbrush, Madison, Oak Trail, Horizon, and Ridgely projects that are expected to commence construction in the next two years, as well as the 30 MWAC Barilla Solar project, which is operational. First Solar will retain 1.1 GWAC of projects in the US that are expected to be sold separately. Key members of the First Solar project development team are also expected to join Leeward upon closing.

Subject to closing of the acquisition, Leeward will purchase 650 MWDC of First Solar’s high-performance Series 6 photovoltaic (PV) solar modules for its additional development opportunities. Leeward’s acquisition of the project platform also includes purchase orders for 888 MWDC of Series 6 modules for the five development projects referenced above. Additionally, Leeward’s acquisition of the project platform will include 242 MWDC of Series 4 modules safe-harbored under the solar Investment Tax Credit (ITC) program, 148 MWDC of which has previously been booked. In total, upon closing, Leeward’s acquisition of the project platform will comprise the acquisition of projects with module purchase orders, together with the entry into additional purchase orders, of approximately 1.8 GWDC of First Solar PV modules, of which 744 MWDC represent new bookings as of closing.

Seite 1 von 4


First Solar Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

First Solar Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell US Development Platform to Leeward Acquisition comprises 1.8 GWDC of First Solar modules, of which 744 MWDC represent new bookings DALLAS, Texas and TEMPE, Ariz., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - First Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FSLR), today announced that it has entered into a Purchase …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Turmalina Intersection of 72m at 3.47% Copper, 100 g/t Silver and 0.71 g/t Gold (5.0% CuEq) Extends ...
BioSolar Announces $5.0 Million Private Placement Offering
Roche renews partnership with Sysmex to deliver haematology testing solutions
Roche’s faricimab meets primary endpoint in two global phase III studies and shows potential to ...
THE HILLMAN GROUP, A LEADING VALUE-ADDED SPECIALTY DISTRIBUTOR OF HARDWARE AND HOME IMPROVEMENT ...
DraftKings Launches Mobile Sports Betting in Virginia
Synairgen announces inclusion of its inhaled interferon beta treatment in US NIH ACTIV-2 trial in ...
Arbutus Announces 2021 Corporate Objectives and Provides Financial Update
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Gives 2021 Loan Origination Guidance, Achieves 2020 Loan Origination ...
First US Patients Dosed in Phase III ZIRCON Trial of Renal Cancer Imaging Product
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:43 Uhr
DAX, Gamestop, First Solar, Netflix, Tencent, Alibaba, Bayer, Nordex, Zooplus - Marktüberblick
14.01.21
Update: MEYER BURGER | 100 Prozent seit Empfehlung und kein Ende in Sicht?
08.01.21
Tesla, First Solar, Tui, Geely, Plug Power, Baidu & Bank of America
06.01.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Rekorde für Dow und S&P 500 - Nasdaq lahmt
06.01.21
Aktien New York: Georgia-Wahlen bescheren Dow und S&P 500 Rekorde - Nasdaq lahmt
06.01.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Rekorde für Dow und S&P 500 - Tech-Werte unter Druck
06.01.21
Aktien New York Ausblick: Dow legt zu - Demokraten führen bei Wahl in Georgia
05.01.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Stabilisierung nach schwachem Jahresstart
05.01.21
Aktien New York: Stabilisierung nach schwachem Jahresstart
05.01.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Stabilisierungsversuch nach schwachem Jahresstart

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
09.01.21
3.033
FIRSTSOLAR - $1,50 pro Wp - Werden die etablierten Solarzellenhersteller unter Druck kommen?