First Solar Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell US Development Platform to Leeward

Acquisition comprises 1.8 GW DC of First Solar modules, of which 744 MW DC represent new bookings

DALLAS, Texas and TEMPE, Ariz., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FSLR), today announced that it has entered into a Purchase and Sale Agreement (the “Agreement”) with Leeward Renewable Energy Development, LLC (“Leeward”), pursuant to which Leeward will acquire from First Solar a utility-scale solar project platform of approximately 10 gigawatts (GW) AC . The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021, after obtaining regulatory approvals and satisfying customary closing conditions.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Leeward is a portfolio company of OMERS Infrastructure, an investment arm of OMERS, one of Canada’s largest defined benefit pension plans. Upon closing of the transaction, Leeward will acquire the US project platform, which includes the Rabbitbrush, Madison, Oak Trail, Horizon, and Ridgely projects that are expected to commence construction in the next two years, as well as the 30 MW AC Barilla Solar project, which is operational. First Solar will retain 1.1 GW AC of projects in the US that are expected to be sold separately. Key members of the First Solar project development team are also expected to join Leeward upon closing.

Subject to closing of the acquisition, Leeward will purchase 650 MW DC of First Solar’s high-performance Series 6 photovoltaic (PV) solar modules for its additional development opportunities. Leeward’s acquisition of the project platform also includes purchase orders for 888 MW DC of Series 6 modules for the five development projects referenced above. Additionally, Leeward’s acquisition of the project platform will include 242 MW DC of Series 4 modules safe-harbored under the solar Investment Tax Credit (ITC) program, 148 MW DC of which has previously been booked. In total, upon closing, Leeward’s acquisition of the project platform will comprise the acquisition of projects with module purchase orders, together with the entry into additional purchase orders, of approximately 1.8 GW DC of First Solar PV modules, of which 744 MW DC represent new bookings as of closing.