Hunter Technology Appoints CEO

Following on the Company’s successful transition and financing, the Company is pleased to pass leadership to a new generation. “The alignment of business models is a significant accomplishment that fits with Hunter’s visions and goals to transform the physical oil trading, procurement and logistics industries,” said Andrew Hromyk, the Company’s former CEO. Mr. Hromyk will remain in his position on the Company’s Board of Directors.

Alex Medana is a seasoned executive with significant experience in capital markets and the technology industry, and was one of the founders of the Company’s recent acquisition, FinFabrik Limited. Prior to FinFabrik, he spent 17 years in global tier-1 institutions including Merrill Lynch, Kleinwort Wasserstein, and Deutsche Bank, with executive positions in equities and equity derivatives trading business units in Europe and APAC. Mr. Medana has been an entrepreneur and angel investor since 2015, advocating technology-driven innovation towards more user-focused financial services and broader participation. Mr. Medana is a founding board member of the FinTech Association of Hong Kong and has been recognized as a top FinTech and blockchain influencer in Asia.

“I am thrilled to leverage the solid foundation established by the existing Hunter team in creating the OilEx platform combined with our existing capabilities,” said Alex Medana. “Our primary focus now will be to bring the platform to beta stage and develop our sales and marketing team to enter the market.”

About Hunter Technology Corp.

Hunter Technology Corp. is an oil industry service provider developing interactive platforms to enable the facilitation of physical oil transactions throughout the trade lifecycle, with more favourable economics for producers and access to a fair market for all. Through oilex.com Hunter will operate a physical oil marketplace to facilitate the buying and selling of physical oil by independent producers to corporate consumers, traders and sovereign purchasers. And through oilexchange.com, Hunter will offer robust supply chain management tools that track physical oil throughout the supply chain and automate the reporting process.