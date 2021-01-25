Cornish Metals Announces Proceeds of $670,400 From Exercise of Warrants

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cornish Metals Inc. (TSX-V: CUSN) (“Cornish Metals” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Barkerville Gold Mines (“Barkerville”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Osisko Development Corp (TSX-V:ODV), has exercised 9,577,143 previously issued common share purchase warrants for gross proceeds of $670,400 to the Company. Such warrants were issued pursuant to the Company’s private placement financing completed on February 3, 2020.



As a result of the exercise, Barkerville now owns 53,833,333 common shares of the Company, representing 35.97% of the issued capital Cornish Metals.