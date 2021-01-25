Foresight VCT plc - Directorate change
Foresight VCT plc
Appointment of Non-Executive Director
The Board of Foresight VCT plc, the specialist venture capital trust is pleased to announce the appointment of Patricia Dimond as a non-executive director of the Company with effect from 1st February 2021.
Patricia will be appointed as a member of the Nomination, Audit, Management Engagement and Remuneration Committees following her appointment.
Patricia's current non-executive roles include LXI REIT plc and English National Opera and she has experience of investing in early stage technology with an expertise in FinTech and Consumer/ Retail.
For further information please contact:
Gordon Humphries, Nomination Committee Chairman
Foresight VCT plc
07715 643667
