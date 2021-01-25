DIRTT announces completion of C$35 million convertible debenture bought deal financing

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (“DIRTT” or the “Company”) (TSX:DRT, NASDAQ:DRTT), an interior construction company that uses proprietary software to design, manufacture and install fully customizable environments, is pleased to announce the successful closing of the issue and sale of C$35 million aggregate principal amount of 6.00% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures (the "Debentures"). The Debentures were offered to the public through a syndicate of underwriters (the "Underwriters") led by National Bank Financial Inc. The Company has also granted the Underwriters an over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional C$5.25 million aggregate principal amount of Debentures on the same terms, exercisable in whole or in part at any time up to the 30th day following the closing of the Offering.



A portion of the net proceeds of the Offering, together with the Company’s leasing facilities and cash reserves on hand, will be used for capital expenditures, including investments in the Company’s technology innovation, with the remaining portion being used for working capital, and general corporate purposes, including continued investments in the Company's sales and marketing functions.