DIRTT announces completion of C$35 million convertible debenture bought deal financing
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (“DIRTT” or the “Company”) (TSX:DRT, NASDAQ:DRTT), an interior construction company that uses proprietary
software to design, manufacture and install fully customizable environments, is pleased to announce the successful closing of the issue and sale of C$35 million aggregate principal amount of 6.00%
convertible unsecured subordinated debentures (the "Debentures"). The Debentures were offered to the public through a syndicate of underwriters (the "Underwriters") led by National Bank Financial
Inc. The Company has also granted the Underwriters an over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional C$5.25 million aggregate principal amount of Debentures on the same terms, exercisable in
whole or in part at any time up to the 30th day following the closing of the Offering.
A portion of the net proceeds of the Offering, together with the Company’s leasing facilities and cash reserves on hand, will be used for capital expenditures, including investments in the Company’s technology innovation, with the remaining portion being used for working capital, and general corporate purposes, including continued investments in the Company's sales and marketing functions.
The Debentures were offered in Canada (excluding Quebec) pursuant to a short form prospectus under Canadian law and in the United States pursuant to a “shelf” registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-251660) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on December 23, 2020, and declared effective by the SEC on January 6, 2021, and in certain other jurisdictions as were agreed by the Underwriters and the Company. Offers, solicitations and sales of the Debentures or common shares of DIRTT are made only by means of the prospectus supplement to the “shelf” registration statement on Form S-3 in the United States and the short form prospectus in Canada (excluding Quebec). The U.S. prospectus supplement and Canadian short form prospectus relating to, and describing the terms of, the Offering are filed with and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and SEDAR at sedar.com, as applicable. Electronic copies of the U.S. prospectus supplement and Canadian short form prospectus, may also be obtained, by contacting National Bank Financial Inc. at 130 King Street West, Suite 3200, Toronto, ON M5X 1J9, by telephone at (416)-869-6534 or e-mail at ECM-Origination@nbc.ca.
