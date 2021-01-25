 

Douglas Heldoorn, CEO of Advanced Container Technologies Inc., is Featured in a New Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

Interview provides insights and excitement surrounding the Company becoming the exclusive distributor of the revolutionary Grow-Pods, competitive strengths for the Company, overall Company performance in 2020 and 2021 Outlook.

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. (“SCV”) today announced the availability of a recent interview with the leadership of Advanced Container Technologies, Inc. (OTC: ACTX) (the “Company”), who is in the businesses of selling and distributing hydroponic containers, Grow-Pods, and the designing, branding and selling of proprietary plastic medical grade containers that can store pharmaceuticals, herbs, teas and other solids or liquids and can grind solids and shred herbs. The interview outlines the development of ACTX’s portfolio of assets, the evolution of the Company to date, and the goals for the remainder of 2020 and beyond.

Speaking with SCV’s Stuart Smith, Heldoorn explains the genesis and story behind the recent moves by ACTX and the foundation built in 2020. In 2020, amidst a global pandemic, the Company was able to make key strategic moves fortifying ACTX for future growth and expansion. The Company was able to enter into an agreement with GP Solutions for the exclusive right to market, sell and distribute GP's products in the United States and its territories, as well as the expansion of all its operations into Tulsa, Oklahoma.

When asked about the goals for the Company in 2021, Heldoorn tells Smith, “I think we are in a very exciting time in history right now. In the last twelve months especially, and the last seven years for my company, we’ve built the groundwork such that over the next year, the growth and expansion for ACTX will be unprecedented.” Heldoorn added, “The Company is ideally positioned for scale and growth. We are thankful for the opportunity to share our story with our shareholders and the SmallCapVoice.com listening audience.”

The full interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/interview-advanced-container-tech-actx/.

About Advanced Container Technologies, Inc.

Advanced Container Technologies, Inc. is in the businesses of selling and distributing hydroponic containers Grow-Pods and designing, branding and selling proprietary plastic medical grade containers that can store pharmaceuticals, herbs, teas and other solids or liquids and can grind solids and shred herbs, as well as selling other products such as humidity control inserts, smell-proof bags, lighters, and plastic lighter holders, and providing private labeling and branding for purchasers of the Company’s containers and the other products.

