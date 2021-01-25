 

Siyata Mobile Receives USD $550k Purchase Order for UV350 to Supply First Responders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siyata Mobile Inc. (NasdaqCM: SYTA, SYTAW) announced it has recently received a third purchase order for USD $550,000 for Siyata’s UV350 in-vehicle IoT (internet-of-things) device from a cellular carrier in the Gulf region to supply first responders. Siyata Mobile expects this order to be fully delivered during Q1 of this year.

Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata Mobile, commented, “At Siyata, we are always excited to have successful partnerships and receive repeat purchase orders from our customers, as we believe that it demonstrates a continuous acceptance and support of the UV350. With the global pandemic at hand, first responders work tirelessly to maintain the nation’s safety and our UV350 device is designed to assist them by ensuring improved connectivity and safer communication while on the road.”

The Siyata UV350 is the first 4G/LTE all-in-one in vehicle fleet communication device that delivers crystal clear cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications and more. This device was designed specifically for commercial vehicles ensuring safer communication for professional drivers.

About the UV350

  • LTE high speed data
  • 5” widescreen LED display for easy monitoring
  • Dedicated microphone and speaker for crystal-clear extra loud sound quality
  • In-vehicle installation ensures device is always powered by the vehicle’s battery
  • Extended cellular and GPS coverage with external antenna included
  • Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) ensures instant communication at the push of a button

About Siyata

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a Business-to-Business (B2B) global vendor of next generation PoC devices and cellular booster systems. Its portfolio of in-vehicle and rugged smartphones enable first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate, over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to improve communication, increase situational awareness and save lives.

Its portfolio of enterprise cellular booster systems enables first responders and enterprise workers to amplify its cellular signal in remote areas, inside structural buildings where signals are weak and within vehicles for maximum cellular signal strength possible.

Siyata’s common shares trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol “SYTA” and its warrants under “SYTAW”.

Visit siyatamobile.com and unidencellular.com/ to learn more.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of:
SIYATA MOBILE INC.
Marc Seelenfreund
CEO

Investor Relations:
Trevor Brucato, Managing Director
RBMG (RB Milestone Group LLC)
syta@rbmilestone.com

Sales Department:
Glenn Kennedy, VP Sales
Siyata Mobile Inc.
416-892-1823
glenn_kennedy@siyatamobile.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Siyata is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it states its belief that repeat orders demonstrate a continuous acceptance and support of the UV350. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Siyata’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Siyata could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Siyata’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Siyata undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.




Disclaimer

