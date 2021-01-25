 

Albireo Announces U.S. FDA Acceptance of New Drug Application for Odevixibat

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.01.2021, 14:00  |  83   |   |   

- Company receives FDA Priority Review with PDUFA date set for July 20, 2021 -

- Submission data for PFIC types 1, 2, 3, supporting once-daily use across a wide range of patients -

- FDA has granted odevixibat Fast Track, Rare Pediatric Disease and Orphan Drug Designations -

- Odevixibat on track to be first approved drug for PFIC patients -

BOSTON, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albireo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALBO), a clinical-stage rare liver disease company developing novel bile acid modulators, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the Company’s New Drug Application (NDA) for odevixibat for the treatment of pruritus in patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC). Odevixibat is a potent, once-daily, non-systemic ileal bile acid transport inhibitor (IBATi) being developed to treat patients with rare pediatric cholestatic liver diseases, including PFIC, biliary atresia and Alagille syndrome. The FDA has granted Priority Review and set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date of July 20, 2021, supporting the Company’s previous guidance of a planned launch in the second half of 2021. Odevixibat previously received Fast Track, Rare Pediatric Disease and Orphan Drug Designations in the U.S.

“With regulatory submissions completed in record time and now accepted for review by both the FDA and EMA, odevixibat has the potential to become the first approved drug treatment for patients with PFIC,” said Ron Cooper, President and Chief Executive Officer of Albireo. “Additionally, with no approved treatments, PFIC presents an exciting commercial opportunity and will pave the way for expected additional indications in Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia.”

PFIC is a rare and devastating disorder that causes progressive, life-threatening liver disease. In many cases, PFIC leads to cirrhosis and liver failure within the first 10 years of life. There are no drug therapies currently approved for PFIC, only surgical options. If approved, odevixibat will provide a once-daily, oral drug option for children with PFIC.

“As parents of children with PFIC, our focus has long been on consoling our children who scratch so hard they draw blood and on conversations about liver transplants,” said Emily Ventura, leader of PFIC Advocacy and Resource Network (www.pfic.org) and mother to a PFIC patient. “With this exciting decision from the FDA, we are one step closer to alleviating our children’s burden and bringing new hope to what was previously an uncertain future with no drug treatments available.”

