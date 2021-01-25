 

Golden Predator Reports Brewery Creek Mine 2020 Drill Results

Significant thicknesses of gold mineralization in 16 of 16 holes

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Predator Mining Corp. (TSX.V:GPY, OTCQX:NTGSF) (the “Company”) today announces the initial results from 16 of 32 reverse circulation drill holes from the 2020 work program at its licensed 100%-owned Brewery Creek mine project ‎located approximately 55 km by road from Dawson City, Yukon.

Drill program highlights include:

  • 12.19 m of 1.90 g/t gold from a depth of 76.2 m in drill hole RC20-2683;
  • 9.14 m of 2.02 g/t gold from a depth of 6.1 m in drill hole RC20-2687;
  • 10.67 m of 1.30 g/t gold from a depth of 4.57m and 15.24 m of 1.63 g/t gold from a depth of 36.58 m in drill hole RC20-2688;
  • 21.34 m of 0.83 g/t gold from a depth of 22.86 m in drill hole RC20-2690; and
  • 7.62 m of 2.28 g/t gold from a depth of 54.86 m in drill hole RC20-2692

A total of 32 reverse circulation drill holes, totaling 3,706 m, were completed between the Golden and Lucky resource areas in the fall of 2020. The 2020 program was designed to infill within and around two fences of 2019 drilling that encountered mineralization along a 400m gap where there had been no previous drilling between the Golden and Lucky resource areas. The objective was to establish sufficient drill density in this 400m gap to be able to incorporate the Lucky resource into the greater Keg pitshell.

Brewery Creek maps can be viewed at: https://www.goldenpredator.com/_resources/maps/GPY-20-02-Brewery-Creek ...

2020 Brewery Creek Exploration Program - Initial Drill Results

The gold assays for the initial 16 drill holes of the program are reported in this release with significant thicknesses of gold mineralization present in all 16 of the drill holes. The collars of 9 of the drill holes are located outside of the current Golden resource area and the other 7 are located on the eastern margin of the current Golden resource area.

Other significant mineralized intervals include 30.48 m of 0.55 g/t gold from a depth of 77.72 m in drill hole RC20-2682 and multiple intercepts in drill hole RC20-2693 including 21.34 m of 0.32 g/t gold from 25.91 m, 25.91 m of 0.41 g/t gold from 51.82 m, 18.29 m of 0.41 g/t gold from 88.39 m and 9.14 m of 0.41 g/t gold from a depth of 114.3 m.

Gold mineralization is controlled by fractures oriented sub-parallel to the main thrust zone and a series of high angle conjugate fractures developed within main shear zone. Composite mineralized intercepts thicknesses range from 6.10 m to 74.68 m with an average composite mineralized thickness of 31.18 m in these 16 drill holes. Mineralization encountered in these 16 holes consists of sulfide, transitional and lesser amounts of oxide material. Within the area of this drilling the eastern strike extension of the mineralized zone is not yet defined, and the zone remains open at depth down dip. The remaining 16 holes which have in part targeted this eastern extension up to the Lucky resource area will be released when assays are complete.

