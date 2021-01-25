 

Preventive Healthcare Measures to Combat Obesity and Lifestyle Diseases Steer Demand for Nutritional Lipids Globally

MCT consumption set to increase in weight management regimens, fueling demand for functional food applications, finds Frost & Sullivan

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Global Nutritional Lipids Market Powered by Changing Preferences for Alternative Sources, 2020, reports that increasing consumer awareness about the health benefits of nutritional lipids and the widening scope of Omega-3 in the pharmaceutical space are expected to boost the market over the next five years. The market revenue is forecast to increase from $4 billion in 2019 to $4.8 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 3.3%, driven by surging demand for Omega-3 and medium-chain triglycerides (MCT). This study provides an overview of different types of nutritional lipids: Omega-3, MCT, Omega-6 (Arachidonic acid or ARA), and Phytosterols.

"The concept of lipids has undergone a paradigm shift over the years. Initially, lipids were often blamed to be only a cause of cardiovascular and other chronic diseases. However, this notion has changed," said Nimisha Dhomne, Research Analyst, Chemical, Materials and Nutrition Practice, Frost & Sullivan. "Growing awareness about health and managing lifestyle-related diseases are leading to an increased realization of preventive healthcare approaches by the general population to avoid excessive healthcare expenditure. MCT consumption is set to increase, especially in the weight-loss or weight management regimens, fueling global demand for dietary supplement and functional food applications."

Dhomne added: "The COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the industry in 2020 due to supply chain disruptions and reduced consumer spending in both developed and developing countries. However, the expanding application scope of Omega-3 in pharmaceutical industries with a large number of clinical trials and regulatory approvals is likely to benefit the market. Similarly, the rising infant nutrition industry in the Asia-Pacific region due to the high number of births in India, China, and other countries is expected to amplify the need for Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and ARA."

For further revenue opportunities, market participants should explore these strategic recommendations:

  • Manufacturers operating in the global Omega-3 market should focus on offering concentrated Omega-3, particularly Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), with effective research and development to support the expanding demand from the pharmaceutical industry.

  • Partnerships and collaborations, capacity expansion, acquisitions, and joint ventures across different geographies should be the key strategies for manufacturers to expand the krill oil business globally. The odor-masking properties of krill-based Omega-3 should be aggressively promoted to boost krill oil demand.

  • MCT manufacturers should focus on capacity expansion in the pharmaceutical segment in Asia-Pacific, particularly India, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Vietnam. Growing budget allocation for the healthcare sector is expected to boost the demand for the MCT-based self-emulsifying drug delivery systems (SEDDS).

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success.

Media Contact:
Priya George,
Corporate Communications
M: +91 98403 55432; P: +91 44 6681 4414
E: priyag@frost.com 

 



