Belden to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Results on February 10

Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC), a leading global supplier of specialty networking solutions, will report results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020, before trading begins on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. Management will discuss the Company’s results during a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The listen-only audio of the conference call will be broadcast live via the Internet at http://investor.belden.com. The dial-in number for participants is 866-248-8441, with confirmation code 7695993. A replay of this conference call will remain accessible in the investor relations section of the Company’s website for a limited time.