Belden to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Results on February 10
Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC), a leading global supplier of specialty networking solutions, will report results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020, before trading begins on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. Management will discuss the Company’s results during a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.
The listen-only audio of the conference call will be broadcast live via the Internet at http://investor.belden.com. The dial-in number for participants is 866-248-8441, with confirmation code 7695993. A replay of this conference call will remain accessible in the investor relations section of the Company’s website for a limited time.
About Belden
Belden Inc. delivers a comprehensive product portfolio designed to meet the mission-critical network infrastructure needs of industrial and enterprise markets. With innovative solutions targeted at reliable and secure transmission of rapidly growing amounts of data, audio and video needed for today's applications, Belden is at the center of the global transformation to a connected world. Founded in 1902, the company is headquartered in St. Louis and has manufacturing capabilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit us at www.belden.com or follow us on Twitter @BeldenInc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210125005033/en/
