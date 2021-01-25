NCR and Cardtronics Announce Definitive Acquisition Agreement at $39.00 Per Share

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a global enterprise technology provider for the financial, retail and hospitality industries, and Cardtronics (Nasdaq: CATM), the world’s largest non-bank ATM operator and service provider, today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which NCR will acquire all outstanding shares of Cardtronics for $39.00 per share in an all-cash transaction with an enterprise value of approximately $2.5 billion, including debt. The transaction has been approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies.

“This transaction accelerates the NCR-as-a-Service strategy we laid out at Investor Day in December, further shifts NCR’s revenue mix to software, services and recurring revenue, and adds value for our customers,” said Michael D. Hayford, President and Chief Executive Officer of NCR. “We have had a long-standing relationship with Cardtronics and its outstanding team. Its Allpoint network is highly complementary to NCR’s payments platform, and the combined company will be able to seamlessly connect retail and banking customers. Simply put, we are better together.”

“We are pleased to announce this compelling transaction, which will deliver superior value to our shareholders,” said Edward H. West, Chief Executive Officer of Cardtronics. “This is a testament to the strength and value of Cardtronics, our talented team and customer base, and the complementary nature of our two businesses. Our Board determined that this transaction, which follows a comprehensive process and review of alternatives, is in the best interest of Cardtronics and our shareholders.”

The combined company is expected to achieve $100-$120 million in run rate operating cost synergies by the end of 2022. The transaction is expected to be accretive to NCR’s non-GAAP EPS in the first full year following the close of the transaction.

NCR plans to finance the transaction with cash on hand and fully committed financing from Bank of America, N.A. The transaction is expected to close in mid-year 2021, subject to receipt of regulatory approvals and satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including approval by Cardtronics’ shareholders. Upon completion of the transaction, Cardtronics will become a privately held company and Cardtronics’ common shares will no longer be listed on any public market.