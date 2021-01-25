Better Choice Company Appoints Jenny Condon as Executive Vice President of Digital Sales

Jenny Condon is a digital commerce leader who knows how to build successful and profitable businesses. Her leadership and strategic direction grew Merrick Pet Care online sales to $130 million in 2019, a 30% CAGR in 5 years. Her focus on the consumer, financials, and analytics sets her apart with retail partners. During her time at Merrick, Jenny helped the organization to grow sales not only online, but in store as well, with her focus on strategic innovation, marketing, pricing policies and relationship development.

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Choice Company (OTCQX: BTTR) (“Better Choice”) (the “Company”), an animal health and wellness company, announced today the appointment of Jenny Condon as the Company’s new Executive Vice President of Digital Sales.

Scott Lerner, CEO of The Better Choice Company stated, “Jenny will be key in building the direct-to-consumer platform TruDog.com as well as building the growth strategies and plans for Halo Pets through all online channels, retailers and direct. Her understanding of digital commerce is second to none, and I look forward to working with Jenny and our team as we continue our mission to drive Better Choice Company’s amazing products into health minded pet owners’ households everywhere.”

Jenny not only knows how to sell through marketplaces and platforms like Amazon, Walmart, Instacart and Chewy, she has successfully built her own direct-to-consumer business and was instrumental in the development of Lands’ End.com when the consumer was shifting to online vs. catalog call in.

Most recently Jenny was head of E-Commerce and Shopper Marketing for Mizkan America, over $1 billion in annual revenue, which includes brands like Ragu, Bertolli, Nakano, Holland House and others. A new role to the organization, Jenny successfully built the go-to-market structure and roadmap to tackle competitive market share and a profitable business through online grocery platforms, using a holistic digital to shelf strategy.

Jenny is trained in leadership with a coaching certification from Institute for Integrative Nutrition, and an MBA from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She is passionate about all things digital and is constantly learning and growing.

Michael Young Chairman of better choice comments, “We are excited to be able to continue to attract talent such as Jenny to the Better Choice Team. We have and continue to build a world class team that will deliver value for all stake holders of better choice.”