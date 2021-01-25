- Asia Pacific is likely to demonstrate lucrative opportunities for the low intensity sweeteners market in the forthcoming years

- The global low intensity sweeteners market is expected to gather promising expansion avenues during assessment period 2019–2029. This growth is attributed to growing consumer preference toward eating products with low calorie content

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Low intensity sweeteners find application in a wide range of industries including confectioneries, beverages, dairy products, and pharmaceuticals. Thus, growing use of low-intensity sweeteners in all these industries is one of the key factors fueling the expansion of the global low intensity sweeteners market. The growing consumer preference toward eating low calorie food products is also impacting positively on the growth of global market for low intensity sweeteners.

According to analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global low intensity sweeteners market is likely to show promising growth during the assessment period 2019 to 2029. Thus, the market for low intensity sweeteners is expected to account for ~US$ 3.1 Billion by the end of 2029.

Low Intensity Sweeteners Market: Major Takeaways

In recent few years, major health conscious population from all across the globe inclined toward consuming natural sweeteners. As a result, the companies engaged in the production of beverages are focused on offering drinks with low-to-no sugar content. Owing to this factor, the global low intensity sweeteners market is likely to experience prodigious expansion avenues in the forthcoming years.

Many beverage manufacturers from all across the globe are growing the use of allulose, which is considered one of the low intensity sweeteners amongst tagatose, fructose, and erythritol. Thus, growing use of allulose as an efficient sweetening solution in the beverage manufacturing industry is projected to fuel the expansion of the global low intensity sweeteners market in the years to follow.

