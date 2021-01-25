NewRez Relaunches Non-Qualified Mortgage Lending

“As we look ahead to a healthy and growing non-Agency and non-QM market, we are excited to provide options to highly qualified and strong borrowers that sit outside the traditional Agency guidelines,” said Baron Silverstein, President of NewRez. “With our leading lending platform, we have the expertise, resources, capabilities and sophisticated products to help complex borrowers find the right lending solutions and pursue the dream of homeownership.”

NewRez LLC (“NewRez”, the “Company”), a national mortgage lending and servicing organization, announced today that the Company has relaunched its non-Qualified Mortgage (“non-QM”) lending platform for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020.

Through its SMART Non-QM Loan Series, NewRez has built a suite of multiple distinct mortgage products that meet the various needs of creditworthy borrowers who may not otherwise satisfy conventional financing requirements. Those who may be able to benefit from NewRez’s non-QM products include borrowers that fall just outside the qualified mortgage requirement such as self-employed borrowers, bank statement or asset qualifiers, real estate investors, prime borrowers, and more.

Across NewRez’s non-QM specific platform, the Company has built an efficient lending process that utilizes both technology and human interaction, guiding borrowers from product selection through loan closing. Dedicated experts from sales, support desks, underwriting and operations assist throughout the loan process.

“As we further grow our footprint in non-QM lending, we are committed to underwriting quality loans that meet our guidelines and pricing models. Our product suite is differentiated with various options to fit specific borrower criteria and needs. Matched with our superior customer service, growing technology capabilities and end-to-end non-QM platform, each lending experience is treated delicately from start to finish. Our non-QM borrowers will also benefit from our experience in servicing these loans with our in-house servicer,” added Jeff Gravelle, Chief Production Officer of NewRez.

Headquartered in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania, and with offices across the United States, NewRez specializes in finding the right loan for every borrower. The lender offers a wide range of mortgage products that help make the dream of homeownership attainable. Visit newrez.com for more information on products and instructions on applying for a loan.

About NewRez

NewRez is a leading nationwide mortgage lender and servicer. As a lender, NewRez focuses on offering a breadth of industry-leading products, supported by a loan process that blends both human interaction and the benefits of technology into an unparalleled customer experience. Founded in 2008 and licensed to lend in 49 states, NewRez is headquartered in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania and operates multiple lending channels, including Direct to Consumer, Joint Venture, Wholesale and Correspondent. The servicing business operates through NewRez Servicing, the performing loan servicing division, Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, the special servicing division. NewRez also has several affiliates that perform various services in the mortgage and real estate industries. These include Avenue 365 Lender Services, LLC, a title agency, and eStreet Appraisal Management LLC, an appraisal management company. NewRez is member of the New Residential Investment Corp. family. More information is available at www.newrez.com.

