 

Humana Names Nwando Olayiwola, M.D., Chief Health Equity Officer

Leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) has named Nwando Olayiwola, M.D., MPH, FAAFP, to the position of Senior Vice President and Chief Health Equity Officer.

In this newly created role, Dr. Olayiwola will report directly to Humana Chief Medical and Corporate Affairs Officer William Shrank, M.D., and will set direction and establish strategy to promote health equity across all Humana lines of business, including its care delivery assets. She will lead work to define enterprise-wide measures of equity, create goals for improvement and coordinate efforts to achieve them. In addition, Dr. Olayiwola will further Humana’s focus on cultural sensitivity, ensuring that it’s fully integrated into the design and development of Humana clinical programs, products, services and all member interactions and communications, while working collaboratively with the broader health care community to advance health equity so health care can work better for everyone, regardless of background, age or economic status. Dr. Olayiwola will assume the role effective April 5, 2021.

The move comes as the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the prevalence and damaging effects of health disparities in the U.S. health care system, which have been well-documented:

“Humana’s longstanding commitment to caring for vulnerable populations, partnering with communities to address health-related social needs, and employing a holistic, integrated approach to care for our members offers a unique platform to meaningfully promote health equity,” said Dr. Shrank. “Dr. Olayiwola is highly regarded as an innovator and expert in harnessing technology to increase access to care for underserved and disenfranchised populations, as well as designing and implementing impactful clinical programs to address the personal needs and challenges people face in achieving their best health. We are fortunate to have her join us to expand and enhance Humana’s work on health equity.”

