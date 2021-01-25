Rocky Brands, Inc. To Acquire Leading Brand Portfolio From Honeywell Including The Original Muck Boot Company and XTRATUF

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKY) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the performance and lifestyle footwear business of Honeywell International, Inc. including The Original Muck Boot Company and XTRATUF footwear brands, for a purchase price of $230 million.

Jason Brooks, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rocky Brands, Inc., commented, “With the acquisition of The Original Muck Boot Company along with the XTRATUF, Servus, NEOS and Ranger brands, we will greatly enhance our powerful portfolio of footwear brands and significantly increase our sales and profitability. We’re acquiring a well-run business with a corporate culture and a customer base similar to ours, which provides meaningful growth opportunities within our existing categories as well as an entrée into new market segments. Its innovative and authentic product collections complement our existing offering with minimal overlap, which will allow us to strengthen our wholesale relationships and serve a wider consumer audience. At the same time, we plan to leverage Rocky’s advanced fulfillment capabilities to improve distribution of the new brands to wholesale customers and accelerate direct-to-consumer penetration. I am incredibly proud of the success our organization has achieved over the past several years, and I am excited to build on our momentum as we begin this exciting new chapter for the Company.”

“We are thrilled to be joining Rocky Brands,” said Craig Reingold, President of Honeywell’s lifestyle footwear business. “This transaction will bring together many strong, beloved brands. As we look to the future, the combined entities provide our passionate associates with greater opportunities to serve our accounts and consumers who have come to love our brands. I could not be more proud of the team and their success in building our brands over the past several years. We look forward to a smooth integration and capitalizing on our collective experience, innovation and operational expertise to deliver outsized growth for years to come.”

Lifestyle and Performance Business Overview

The acquired brand portfolio has built strong consumer loyalty through years of developing innovative, quality footwear. For 2020, net revenue is estimated to be approximately $205 million with EBITDA of approximately $24.5 million. The business grew in 2020 with performance accelerating throughout the year, culminating in strong top-line growth in the fourth quarter.