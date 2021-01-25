SCE Resolves All Insurance Subrogation Claims for the Woolsey Fire

Southern California Edison and the holders of Woolsey Fire insurance subrogation claims have entered into an agreement settling all subrogation claims in the pending litigation arising from the 2018 Woolsey Fire. SCE also has reached settlements with approximately 1000 individual plaintiffs in litigation arising from the 2017/2018 Wildfire/Mudslide Events, which include the Woolsey Fire, the 2017 Thomas and Koenigstein fires and the 2018 Montecito Mudslides (TKM). No admission of wrongdoing or liability was made in reaching these settlements.

“We have made another significant step toward resolving pending wildfire-related litigation,” said Pedro J. Pizarro, president and CEO of Edison International, parent company of SCE. “This settlement is with all insurance subrogation plaintiffs in the 2018 Woolsey Fire litigation. Combined with the settlement announced on Sept. 23, 2020, in the TKM litigation, SCE has resolved all subrogation plaintiff claims for the 2017/2018 Wildfire/Mudslide Events. The company continues to explore reasonable settlement opportunities with other parties.”