SCE Resolves All Insurance Subrogation Claims for the Woolsey Fire

Southern California Edison and the holders of Woolsey Fire insurance subrogation claims have entered into an agreement settling all subrogation claims in the pending litigation arising from the 2018 Woolsey Fire. SCE also has reached settlements with approximately 1000 individual plaintiffs in litigation arising from the 2017/2018 Wildfire/Mudslide Events, which include the Woolsey Fire, the 2017 Thomas and Koenigstein fires and the 2018 Montecito Mudslides (TKM). No admission of wrongdoing or liability was made in reaching these settlements.
“We have made another significant step toward resolving pending wildfire-related litigation,” said Pedro J. Pizarro, president and CEO of Edison International, parent company of SCE. “This settlement is with all insurance subrogation plaintiffs in the 2018 Woolsey Fire litigation. Combined with the settlement announced on Sept. 23, 2020, in the TKM litigation, SCE has resolved all subrogation plaintiff claims for the 2017/2018 Wildfire/Mudslide Events. The company continues to explore reasonable settlement opportunities with other parties.”
Under the settlement, subrogation plaintiffs will receive $2.2 billion within 90 days for claims based on payments they have already made to individual and business policyholders associated with the Woolsey Fire. SCE will pay additional amounts for claims arising from future payments that may be made to policyholders on or prior to July 15, 2023, up to an agreed-upon cap.
After consideration of the settlement and other available information, SCE’s best estimate of total losses accrued for the 2017/2018 Wildfire/Mudslide Events remains unchanged. As of Sept. 30, 2020, SCE’s best estimate of expected potential losses for remaining alleged and potential claims related to the 2017/2018 Wildfire/Mudslide Events was $4.6 billion. As noted previously, this estimate does not include any potential fines and penalties. This amount will be reduced by the initial $2.2 billion to be paid under the settlement. SCE has approximately $700 million remaining in expected recoveries from insurance for the Woolsey Fire litigation. SCE expects that this insurance will be exhausted after expected recoveries for the settlement.
