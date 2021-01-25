Foresight Received Chinese Patent Notice of Allowance

The patented technology involves a running vehicle alerting system which detects traffic lights or traffic signs. The system generates a collision avoiding alert signal when the distance to these lights or signs is shorter than a threshold safe braking distance in order to avoid endangering other vehicles and pedestrians. The alerting system is based on passive forwardly directed optical sensors, sophisticated analytics of images of traffic lights and signs along roads, and the location data of each vehicle, transmitted to a remote server using cellular communication. Alert signals about impending collisions are generated and transmitted from the server to each relevant vehicle driver’s smartphone.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX), an innovator in automotive vision systems, announced today that it has received a notice of allowance from the Chinese Patent Office for its patent application number 201780015494 for the company’s “running vehicle alerting system and method.” The patented technology also received a notice of allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, as reported by the Company on April 1, 2019.

This patent supports a holistic technological solution which combines features of Foresight’s QuadSight automotive vision system with Eye-Net Mobile’s cellular-based V2X accident prevention solution. The patent will allow Foresight to use its stereoscopic camera-based object detection capabilities to provide collision alerts through the Eye-Net application, in order to reduce the likelihood of accidents and injuries.

About Foresight

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX), founded in 2015, is a technology company engaged in the design, development and commercialization of sensors systems for the automotive industry. Through the company’s wholly owned subsidiaries, Foresight Automotive Ltd. and Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., Foresight develops both “in-line-of-sight” vision systems and “beyond-line-of-sight” cellular-based applications. Foresight’s vision sensor is a four-camera system based on 3D video analysis, advanced algorithms for image processing, and sensor fusion. Eye-Net Mobile’s cellular-based application is a V2X (vehicle-to-everything) accident prevention solution based on real-time spatial analysis of clients’ movement.

The company’s systems are designed to improve driving safety by enabling highly accurate and reliable threat detection while ensuring the lowest rates of false alerts. Foresight is targeting the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle markets and predicts that its systems will revolutionize automotive safety by providing an automotive-grade, cost-effective platform and advanced technology.

For more information about Foresight and its wholly owned subsidiary, Foresight Automotive, visit www.foresightauto.com

Forward-Looking Statements

