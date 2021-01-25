Full House Resorts Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter Results and Plans to Build Augmented Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Full House Resorts, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLL) today announced preliminary results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020. The preliminary results are subject to the completion of the final financial statements, including the completion of the annual audit by the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm, Deloitte & Touche LLP. The Company’s actual results may differ as a result of the Company’s financial closing procedures, final adjustments and other developments that may arise between now and the time that the Company’s results for the fourth quarter and annual period are finalized.



For the fourth quarter of 2020, consolidated net revenues are expected to be in the range of $37.8 million to $38.5 million, compared to $39.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Consolidated operating income for the fourth quarter of 2020 is expected to be in the range of $7.1 million to $8.0 million, compared to an operating loss of $0.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Net income is expected to be in the range of $1.2 million to $4.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, an improvement from a net loss of $4.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA(a) is expected to be in the range of $9.3 million to $10.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, versus $2.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had approximately $38 million of cash and equivalents.

Additionally, the Company announced today that its board of directors has approved an increase to the size of its planned expansion of Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado. As previously noted, in November 2020, Colorado voters approved favorable changes to the state’s gaming laws, including the elimination of betting limits and allowing Colorado casinos to offer new table games, such as baccarat and pai gow poker. To reflect the new opportunity created by those changes, the Company has increased the size of its planned Cripple Creek expansion by 67% to approximately 300 luxury guest rooms and suites, from its previously planned 180 guest rooms. Such plans were approved by the Cripple Creek Historic Preservation Commission and Cripple Creek City Council. Final approval requires a second reading by the Cripple Creek City Council, which is scheduled for consideration on February 3. Other planned amenities for the expansion – including a new parking garage, meeting and entertainment space, outdoor rooftop pool, spa, and fine-dining restaurant – remain largely unchanged. The expected investment to complete the Cripple Creek expansion is $180 million, which the Company believes can be financed with debt. Assuming timely completion of such fundraising, the Company intends to build the Cripple Creek expansion in one phase, with completion expected in the fourth quarter of 2022.