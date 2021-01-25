Alector Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 2 Study Evaluating AL002 in Individuals with Early Alzheimer’s Disease

AL002 is the first product candidate targeting TREM2 in Phase 2 clinical development

Study will enroll early Alzheimer’s disease patients at up to 90 sites globally

Alzheimer’s disease is a devastating neurological disease affecting nearly six million people in the U.S. and 35 million globally



SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alector, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALEC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, today announced that the first participant has been dosed in INVOKE-2, a Phase 2 clinical study evaluating the efficacy and safety of AL002 in slowing disease progression in individuals with early Alzheimer’s disease. AL002 is an investigational, humanized monoclonal antibody that targets triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2), a transmembrane receptor protein that is expressed on a subset of innate immune cells and selectively on microglia, which serve as the immune cells in the brain. The AL002 clinical program is being developed in collaboration with AbbVie.

The role of TREM2 in Alzheimer’s disease was first discovered through large scale genome-wide association studies where it has been shown to have one of the most important genetic links to sporadic Alzheimer’s disease. Research suggests that reduction of TREM2 functionality may lead to Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia. Increasing TREM2 activity in the brain may prove to be an effective therapeutic approach by activating the brain’s immune system to target multiple pathologies that are present in Alzheimer’s disease, rather than focusing on a single pathology.

“Loss of TREM2 activity has been shown through human genetics to be one of the notable risk factors for developing Alzheimer’s disease,” said Robert Paul, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer of Alector. “AL002 is a first-in-class TREM2 targeting antibody in Phase 2 clinical development for Alzheimer’s disease. By targeting this receptor, we believe it may be possible to slow the progression of this disease. Our ability to move quickly into a Phase 2 study is based on compelling preclinical and Phase 1 data showing that AL002 engages TREM2 on microglia cells in the brain, resulting in increased microglial activity. We look forward to efficiently enrolling the Phase 2 study to better understand the potential clinical benefits of AL002.”