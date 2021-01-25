 

Caladrius Biosciences Announces Participation in Upcoming Virtual Conferences in February 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.01.2021, 14:30  |   |   |   

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLBS) (“Caladrius” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of cellular therapies designed to reverse disease, today announced its participation in the following virtual conferences in February.

LSX World Congress Virtual, February 1-5, 2021
Presenter: David J. Mazzo, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer

Charlotte CIO Executive Leadership Summit, February 4, 2021
Presenter: Greg S. Berkin, Vice President of IT & Cybersecurity and Chief Information Officer

BIO CEO & Investor Digital Conference, February 16-18, 2021
Presenter: David J. Mazzo, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer

To inquire about arranging a meeting with management during the LSX World Congress and/or the BIO CEO & Investor conference, please contact John Menditto, VP of IR and Corporate Communications, at jmenditto@caladrius.com.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of cellular therapies designed to reverse disease. We are developing first-in-class cell therapy products based on the finely tuned mechanisms for self-repair that exist in the human body. Our technology leverages and enables these mechanisms in the form of specific cells, using formulations and modes of delivery unique to each medical indication.

The Company’s current product candidates include: HONEDRA (formerly CLBS12), recipient of SAKIGAKE designation and eligible for early conditional approval in Japan for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (“CLI”) based on the results of an ongoing clinical trial; OLOGO (formerly CLBS14), a Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (“RMAT”) designated therapy for which the Company has finalized with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the “FDA”) a protocol for a Phase 3 confirmatory trial in subjects with no-option refractory disabling angina (“NORDA”); CLBS16, the subject of both a recently completed positive Phase 2a study and a newly initiated Phase 2b study in the U.S. for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction (“CMD”); CLBS119, an emergent CD34+ stem cell therapy responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and the potentially permanent damage the virus inflicts on the lungs of many patients; and CLBS201, designed to assess the safety and efficacy of CD34+ cell therapy as a treatment for chronic kidney disease (“CKD”). For more information on the company, please visit www.caladrius.com.

Contact:

Investors:
Caladrius Biosciences, Inc.
John Menditto
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Phone: +1-908-842-0084
Email: jmenditto@caladrius.com

Media:
W2O Group
Christiana Pascale
Phone: +1-212-257-6722
Email: cpascale@w2ogroup.com




