 

Stifel GMP Names Egizio Bianchini as Head of Mining Investment Banking for Stifel Canada

ST. LOUIS and TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced that Egizio Bianchini has joined the firm as Vice-Chairman, Managing Director, and Head of Mining Investment Banking for Stifel GMP. Based in Stifel GMP’s Toronto office, he will be responsible for leading Stifel’s mining investment banking business.

Most recently, Mr. Bianchini was Executive Vice-Chairman and Board Member at Ivanhoe Mines. Prior to this, Mr. Bianchini was at BMO Capital Markets, where he was Vice-Chairman and Co-Head of Global Metals & Mining. In this role, he was responsible for providing coverage of global metals & mining clients and growing the group into one of the largest and most successful franchises in the world. Mr. Bianchini developed the strategy for BMO to become a global provider of financial services to the metals & mining sector and led some of the sector’s most significant transactions.

Mr. Bianchini began his career in 1989 at BMO Capital Markets, as a sell-side analyst covering precious metals producers. He was perennially one of the highest-rated analysts in the sector and helped develop the BMO Capital Markets Metals & Mining Conference, which has been widely considered an industry gold standard.

“We are excited that Egizio has joined us as a senior member of the Stifel GMP team, and further enhances our mining & metals franchise,” said Matt Gaasenbeek, Co-Head of Investment Banking for Stifel GMP. “Canada has always been the world leader of mining finance, and mining is a pillar of the Canadian economy. Egizio brings significant expertise and a deep understanding of the forces driving activity in today’s environment.”

“I am delighted to join Stifel GMP,” said Mr. Bianchini. “Stifel GMP is an iconic name in Canadian financial services, especially within the mining & metals sector, for its history of entrepreneurialism and delivering solutions for its clients. I look forward to being part of this winning team.”

Stifel Canada (consisting of Stifel GMP and Stifel First Energy) is a leading provider of investment banking services, including advisory and underwriting, institutional sales and trading, and research services to corporate clients and institutional investors. The firm is recognized as a leader in the Canadian capital markets, with a focus on consumer & retail, diversified industries, energy & natural resources, financial services & financial sponsors, life sciences & healthcare, metals & mining, and technology.

Stifel Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC and Century Securities Associates, Inc. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit https://www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases.

Media Contacts
Neil Shapiro, (212) 271-3447
shapiron@stifel.com

Jeff Preis, (212) 271-3749
preisj@stifel.com


