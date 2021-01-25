Landsbankinn hf. Landsbankinn issues senior unsecured bonds for SEK 900m
Landsbankinn hf. has today concluded the sale of senior unsecure floating rate bonds with a maturity of 18 months in the amount of SEK 900m. The bonds are expected to be rated BBB by S&P Global Ratings. The bonds were priced at a spread of 75bp over 3-month STIBOR.
The bonds will be issued under the bank’s EMTN programme and expected to be admitted to trading on Euronext Dublin on 2 February 2021.
Dealers on the transaction were Danske Bank, Nordea and SEB.
