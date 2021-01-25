Reunion Gold provides an update on projects

The Company's objective for 2021 is to focus on its most promising projects, including the Oko West project in Guyana, the Boulanger project in French Guiana, and the NW Extension project in Suriname (part of the Alliance with Barrick Gold Corporation). Reunion will also continue to assess other high-potential projects in the Guiana Shield, particularly in Suriname and Guyana.

LONGUEUIL, Quebec, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reunion Gold Corporation (TSX-V: RGD) (the “Company” or “Reunion”) is pleased to provide an update on its exploration work in the Guiana Shield.

Following the encouraging results from its trenching program at the Oko West project (see December 9, 2020 news release), the Company commenced an initial 1,000-meter drill program in December to test the vertical and lateral continuity of the trench anomalies. Following a short break for the holiday season, the drilling program has recently resumed. So far, 760 meters out of the 1,000-meter program have been drilled, and the program should be completed by the end of January. Results should be available for release by mid-February. Subsequently, additional trenching will be conducted along the six kilometres-long contact of volcanic and granitic rocks, of which only 30% has been explored so far. Reunion expects that this trenching work will generate additional drilling targets.

At the Boulanger project in French Guiana, the 2020 drilling program successfully defined two mineralized zones showing good lateral and depth continuity and significant gold grades (see December 17, 2020 news release). The project geology team is completing the interpretation of these results and designing the next phase of drilling.

The airborne geophysical survey at the Barrick Alliance NW Extension project in Suriname is scheduled to commence in February (see December 17, 2020 news release).

The Dorlin project in French Guiana, in which Reunion already defined mineral resources in compliance with Canadian National Intrument 43-101, is on standby while French authorities process a mineral concession application.

Carlos Bertoni, Reunion's acting CEO, stated: "We want to allocate resources to our most promising projects and, to that end, we have reviewed our project portfolio and decided to abandon our rights to acquire the Aremu North and Kartuni projects in Guyana. Barrick Gold had previously notified the Company of its decision to exclude the Aremu North project from the Alliance due to disappointing exploration results. We have also decided not to enter into a definitive option agreement for the Majorodam project in Suriname at this time."

The technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Carlos H. Bertoni, P.Geo., the Company's Acting CEO. Mr. Bertoni is a qualified person under Canadian National Instrument 43-101.

