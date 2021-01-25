 

Reunion Gold provides an update on projects

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.01.2021, 14:30  |  15   |   |   

LONGUEUIL, Quebec, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reunion Gold Corporation (TSX-V: RGD) (the “Company” or “Reunion”) is pleased to provide an update on its exploration work in the Guiana Shield.

The Company's objective for 2021 is to focus on its most promising projects, including the Oko West project in Guyana, the Boulanger project in French Guiana, and the NW Extension project in Suriname (part of the Alliance with Barrick Gold Corporation). Reunion will also continue to assess other high-potential projects in the Guiana Shield, particularly in Suriname and Guyana.

Following the encouraging results from its trenching program at the Oko West project (see December 9, 2020 news release), the Company commenced an initial 1,000-meter drill program in December to test the vertical and lateral continuity of the trench anomalies. Following a short break for the holiday season, the drilling program has recently resumed. So far, 760 meters out of the 1,000-meter program have been drilled, and the program should be completed by the end of January. Results should be available for release by mid-February. Subsequently, additional trenching will be conducted along the six kilometres-long contact of volcanic and granitic rocks, of which only 30% has been explored so far. Reunion expects that this trenching work will generate additional drilling targets.

At the Boulanger project in French Guiana, the 2020 drilling program successfully defined two mineralized zones showing good lateral and depth continuity and significant gold grades (see December 17, 2020 news release). The project geology team is completing the interpretation of these results and designing the next phase of drilling.

The airborne geophysical survey at the Barrick Alliance NW Extension project in Suriname is scheduled to commence in February (see December 17, 2020 news release).

The Dorlin project in French Guiana, in which Reunion already defined mineral resources in compliance with Canadian National Intrument 43-101, is on standby while French authorities process a mineral concession application.

Carlos Bertoni, Reunion's acting CEO, stated: "We want to allocate resources to our most promising projects and, to that end, we have reviewed our project portfolio and decided to abandon our rights to acquire the Aremu North and Kartuni projects in Guyana. Barrick Gold had previously notified the Company of its decision to exclude the Aremu North project from the Alliance due to disappointing exploration results. We have also decided not to enter into a definitive option agreement for the Majorodam project in Suriname at this time."

Qualified Person

The technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Carlos H. Bertoni, P.Geo., the Company's Acting CEO. Mr. Bertoni is a qualified person under Canadian National Instrument 43-101.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking information or forward-looking statements as defined in applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are subject to several risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control, including statements regarding plans to complete drilling and other exploration programs, potential mineralization, exploration results and statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions of the Company. Resource exploration and development is highly speculative, characterized by several significant risks, which even a combination of careful evaluation, experience and knowledge may not eliminate. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by this cautionary statement. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

About Reunion Gold

Reunion Gold Corporation is a leading gold explorer in the Guiana Shield, South America, with a portfolio of projects in Guyana, Suriname and French Guiana. The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol 'RGD.' Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and the Company's website (www.reuniongold.com). For further information, please contact:

REUNION GOLD CORPORATION
Carlos H. Bertoni, acting CEO or
Paul Fowler, Manager, Corporate Development
Telephone: +1 450.677.2585
Email: info@reuniongold.com


Reunion Gold Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Reunion Gold provides an update on projects LONGUEUIL, Quebec, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Reunion Gold Corporation (TSX-V: RGD) (the “Company” or “Reunion”) is pleased to provide an update on its exploration work in the Guiana Shield. The Company's objective for 2021 is to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Turmalina Intersection of 72m at 3.47% Copper, 100 g/t Silver and 0.71 g/t Gold (5.0% CuEq) Extends ...
Arbutus Announces 2021 Corporate Objectives and Provides Financial Update
BioSolar Announces $5.0 Million Private Placement Offering
Roche renews partnership with Sysmex to deliver haematology testing solutions
Roche’s faricimab meets primary endpoint in two global phase III studies and shows potential to ...
THE HILLMAN GROUP, A LEADING VALUE-ADDED SPECIALTY DISTRIBUTOR OF HARDWARE AND HOME IMPROVEMENT ...
DraftKings Launches Mobile Sports Betting in Virginia
Synairgen announces inclusion of its inhaled interferon beta treatment in US NIH ACTIV-2 trial in ...
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Gives 2021 Loan Origination Guidance, Achieves 2020 Loan Origination ...
First US Patients Dosed in Phase III ZIRCON Trial of Renal Cancer Imaging Product
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 