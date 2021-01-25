Golden Leaf Receives Approval to Extend Maturity of Convertible Debentures

The amendments (the “Amendments”) include extending the maturity date of the Convertible Debentures from November 16, 2021 to November 16, 2022, providing immediate relief to the Company and its current liabilities. As consideration for this extension, the conversion price of the principal will change from C$0.30 to US$0.06 per common share. The Debentureholders will also receive a one-time restructuring fee of 2% of the principal amount to be paid in common shares equal to US$0.06 per share.

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (CSE: GLH) (OTCQB: GLDFF) (“Golden Leaf”, “GLH”, or the “Company”), a premier, consumer-driven cannabis company specializing in production, processing, wholesale, distribution and retail, announced that it has received unanimous approval of holders of Convertible Debentures (the “Debentureholders”) that voted to amend certain terms of the Convertible Debentures due November 16, 2021 (the “Convertible Debentures”) at an extraordinary meeting held on January 21, 2021 (the “Meeting”).

Currently the outstanding balance of Convertible Debentures is C$8,039,000. At the original conversion price, these could have been converted into approximately 26,796,6667 common shares. With the Amendments approved, at the current C$:US$ exchange rate, the Convertible Debentures could be convertible into approximately 105,000,000 common shares. These Amendments are also subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Management believes that the uncertainty as to the Company’s ability to repay this debenture upon maturity has had a negative impact on the value of Golden Leaf. “The support from our debenture holders is another vote of confidence in current management’s progress over the last 18 months,” stated John Varghese, Executive Chairman. “Our balance sheet restructuring is now complete, leaving us with one of the cleanest balance sheets in the industry. Equally as important, it also allowed us to successfully raise equity this month providing much needed flexibility for Golden Leaf. As we near profitability, we will continue to execute our business plan and look for accretive acquisitions to grow our footprint. In November 2020, we were able to reach an agreement with the Chalice group to restructure long term liabilities for up to 60 months. By agreeing to a conversion price of USD$0.06 that was 200% greater than current market value, both independent groups of debt holders have endorsed our belief that GLH has been undervalued.”