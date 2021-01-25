Nxt-ID, Inc. Provides a General Update on the Status of its Business

Oxford, Connecticut, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD ) (the “Company,” “we,” or “our”), a provider of healthcare devices and services, provides a general update on the status of its business.

Commented Vincent S. Miceli, CEO: “As the Company enters into 2021, I would like to begin providing the shareholders of Nxt-ID, Inc. with more frequent updates on the current status of the business and the progress that we are making as it relates to our new product initiatives. The intention of these updates will be to provide supplemental information to our shareholders and these updates will be in addition to our SEC communications and the quarterly investor conference calls that we have to discuss the Company’s operating results.”