AgJunction Launches New Generation 5 Flex Mechanical Drive Unit

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgJunction Inc. (TSX: AJX) (“AgJunction” or the “Company”), announces the launch of its new Generation 5 Flex Mechanical Drive Units, MDU-G5 FLEX.



In March 2020, AgJunction announced the release of the MDU-G5 TORQUE autosteering system, a high-torque, weather resistant solution designed for a wide variety of off-road machines, including agriculture vehicles such as tractors, combines and sprayers. We are now pleased to announce the release of our most recent autosteer product offering, the MDU-G5 FLEX system. The “FLEX” can be easily moved between vehicles, is dust and water resistant and like the “TORQUE” is designed for a wide variety of off-road machines, including agriculture vehicles such as tractors, combines and sprayers. The new system is also easy-to-integrate and compatible with a wide variety of brands and models currently on the market. The MDU-G5 FLEX has a rugged design and is extremely reliable for both open and closed cab environments alike. Both steering systems are available through AgJunction’s indirect sales channel.