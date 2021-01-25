AgJunction Launches New Generation 5 Flex Mechanical Drive Unit
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgJunction Inc. (TSX: AJX) (“AgJunction” or the “Company”), announces the launch of its new Generation 5 Flex Mechanical Drive Units, MDU-G5
FLEX.
In March 2020, AgJunction announced the release of the MDU-G5 TORQUE autosteering system, a high-torque, weather resistant solution designed for a wide variety of off-road machines, including agriculture vehicles such as tractors, combines and sprayers. We are now pleased to announce the release of our most recent autosteer product offering, the MDU-G5 FLEX system. The “FLEX” can be easily moved between vehicles, is dust and water resistant and like the “TORQUE” is designed for a wide variety of off-road machines, including agriculture vehicles such as tractors, combines and sprayers. The new system is also easy-to-integrate and compatible with a wide variety of brands and models currently on the market. The MDU-G5 FLEX has a rugged design and is extremely reliable for both open and closed cab environments alike. Both steering systems are available through AgJunction’s indirect sales channel.
“Providing two different steering systems to our manufacturers and suppliers demonstrates our commitment to the continuous expansion of our product line while providing the most reliable, flexible and cost-effective autosteering solutions on the market,” said M. Brett McMickell, President and CEO of AgJunction. “The expansion of cost-effective products directly aligns with our continued focus on providing complete precision automated solutions.”
About AgJunction
AgJunction Inc. is a global leader of advanced guidance and autosteering solutions for precision agriculture applications. Its technologies are critical components in over 30 of the world’s leading precision Ag manufacturers and solution providers and it holds over 200 patents and patents pending. AgJunction markets its solutions under leading brand names including Novariant, Wheelman, Whirl and Handsfreefarm and is committed to advancing its vision by bringing affordable hands-free farming to every farm, regardless of terrain or size. AgJunction is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol “AJX.” For more information, please go to AgJunction.com.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare