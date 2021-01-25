XpresSpa Group to Open Additional XpresCheck Testing Facilities at Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport

NEWARK, N.J. and HOUSTON, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) (“XpresSpa” or the “Company”), a health and wellness company, today announced that it will be opening two new XpresCheck testing facilities in United Airlines airport terminals. In the coming weeks, XpresCheck will open its first facility in Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport and a second facility in Newark Liberty International Airport.

Doug Satzman, XpresSpa CEO, stated, “We are pleased to leverage our existing relationship with United Airlines to bring new XpresCheck testing facilities to Newark and Houston. Partnering with United helps bring the convenience of on-site COVID-19 testing to passengers, whether they are traveling to a destination that requires a negative COVID-19 test for entry or they are seeking to test out of their home state-mandated quarantine. Our ability to provide trusted test results within an airport setting is providing people with an added layer of security and comfort as their demand for travel increases.”

XpresCheck will begin building a pop-up facility in George Bush Intercontinental Airport within United Terminal E, post-security, this week. This facility will host four separate testing rooms with an anticipated capacity to administer over 300 tests per day. COVID-19 testing options will include the Rapid Molecular COVID-19 Test and the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Test. The Company expects this facility to open in early March.

XpresCheck has started building a pop-up facility in Newark Liberty International Airport within United’s Terminal C baggage claim area, pre-security. This facility will host four separate testing rooms with an anticipated capacity to administer over 300 tests per day. COVID-19 testing options will include the Rapid Molecular COVID-19 Test and the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Test. The Company expects this facility to open in mid-February.

“United is committed to offering our customers convenient testing options to help them manage their travel and assist with meeting their destination’s entry requirements,” said Toby Enqvist, chief customer officer at United. “Working with XpresCheck allows us to further expand customer COVID-19 testing offerings as we lead the way in providing greater accessibility to tests to more customers at more of our hub airports.”