Medexus Announces Renewal and Expansion of Canadian Distribution Agreement for NYDA

TORONTO, CHICAGO and MONTREAL, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the “Company” or “Medexus”) (TSXV: MDP) (OTCQX: MEDXF) (Frankfurt: P731) announced today that it has renewed and expanded its distribution agreement for NYDA, a market leading treatment for head lice, through September 26, 2026. The agreement with G. Pohl-Boskamp GmbH & Co KG ("Pohl-Boskamp") provides the Company with exclusive Canadian distribution rights for NYDA and includes a commitment related to bringing new and innovative solutions to the Canadian market. The initial agreement with Pohl-Boskamp was signed in 2011 and the first extension was announced in June 2015.

Richard Labelle, Vice President Allergy, Pediatric and OTC Portfolios, commented, “The renewal and expansion of the agreement is the result of the solid relationship established over the years and based on the success achieved by NYDA since its introduction in the Canadian market in 2012. Medexus is excited to extend this partnership that has resulted in a market leader in the category. We are currently working towards providing patients with new and improved offerings of this treatment.”