Esports Entertainment Group Finalizes Binding Agreement to Acquire Helix eSports and ggCircuit

NEWARK, N.J., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NasdaqCM: GMBL, GMBLW) (or the “Company”), an esports entertainment and online gambling operator, today announced it has finalized the binding agreement for its previously announced Helix eSports and ggCircuit acquisition. Under the terms of the agreement, the $43 mil transaction will be split 50% cash and 50% GMBL shares, priced upon the closing of the transaction. The transaction is expected to close in 2Q21.



“With the acquisition of Helix and ggCircuit, we have created the most diversified, US-listed esports entertainment asset in the entire ecosystem,” stated Grant Johnson, CEO of Esports Entertainment Group. “These acquisitions significantly strengthen our Play, Watch, Bet Strategy, adding state-of-the-art esports entertainment centers, an esports-focused vertical enterprise software business, a best-in-class esports analytics platform, and a player-vs-player skill-based wagering platform to our diversified asset base. Together with what we’ve already built, Esports Entertainment Group has unparalleled scale and we are on our way to becoming a global industry leader.”

ggCircuit is a B2B software company that provides cloud-based management for LAN centers, a tournament platform, and integrated wallet/point-of-sale solutions for enterprise customers. ggCircuit has over 1,000 connected locations and has worked with enterprises such as GameStop, Dell, Best Buy and Lenovo as well as universities such as Ohio State, Syracuse and North Carolina. Their ggLeap product has over 60 million hours of usage by over two million unique gamers on tens of thousands of public gaming screens inside centers worldwide.

Helix eSports owns five esports centers, including two of the five largest centers in the US, where they deliver world-class customer service, esports programming and gaming infrastructure. Helix offers a variety of experiences including casual play, competitive tournaments, STEM programming, high school leagues, large groups and esports bootcamps all with the goal of leveling the playing field in esports and providing equitable access to technology. Their centers have become the destination for social and competitive gamers alike with monthly tournaments and unique experiences.