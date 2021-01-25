Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load

FN Media Group Presents Microsmallcap.com Market Commentary

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While the food industry has seen a steady shift towards offering more plant-based options to their product lines, 2020 was indeed a mega-year for plant-based investment. In just the first three months of 2020 alone, US plant-based protein investment took in US$741 million. The global plant-based protein market is expected to continue a large growth trend, as it's projected by Emergen Research to grow to over US$16.6 billion by 2027 . On the road to get there, several innovative companies are offering the market a wide variety of vegan-friendly options in both home delivery and other options, including from PlantX Life Inc. (CSE: VEGA) (OTCQB: PLTXF), Eat Beyond Global (CSE: EATS) (OTCPK: EATBF), NEXE Innovations (CSE: NEXE), good natured Products Inc. (TSXV: GDNP) (OTCPK: SLGBF) and Plant & Co Brands (CSE: VEGN).

Serving a growing number of customers with a straight-to-home delivery convenience option, PlantX Life Inc. (CSE:VEGA) (OTCQB:PLTXF) recently announced the addition of meal programs to its already-operating meal delivery services platform. The company's current offerings include chef-designed meals, and a selection of more than 10,000 plant-based products right to the customers' doors.

Between April and October 2020 alone, PlantX already sold and delivered more than 10,000 meals—of which includes menus from a variety of celebrity chefs.

By cultivating a subscription-based "set and forget" option, PlantX has now enhanced their home-meal delivery service for consumers to have as many as 5 full days' worth of nutritionally-balanced meals delivered to their door.

These new meal programs are provided in partnership with "Upmeals" and delivered from their HACCP-certified production facility. Meals for the programs will be curated by Ms. Amy Gensel RD, CSNC and will be positioned as a simple way to incorporate healthy and nutritious meals for the PlantX community. As per the agreement, Gensel joins the PlantX Medical Advisory Board.

"We couldn't be happier to have Amy on the Medical Advisory Board and helping us curate the meal programs. We're committed to educating the public about healthy living, and this is another step in the journey," said PlantX CEO, Julia Frank. "PlantX is focused on creating the ultimate customer experience that provides customers with flexibility for their food delivery options. PlantX meals will still be able to be ordered à la carte, but customers will now have the option to pre-order in 3 or 5-day quantities. This enhanced meal delivery service provides freedom from the hassle of cooking and meal-preparation."