 

Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
25.01.2021, 14:50  |  106   |   |   

FN Media Group Presents Microsmallcap.com Market Commentary 

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While the food industry has seen a steady shift towards offering more plant-based options to their product lines, 2020 was indeed a mega-year for plant-based investment. In just the first three months of 2020 alone, US plant-based protein investment took in US$741 million. The global plant-based protein market is expected to continue a large growth trend, as it's projected by Emergen Research to grow to over US$16.6 billion by 2027. On the road to get there, several innovative companies are offering the market a wide variety of vegan-friendly options in both home delivery and other options, including from PlantX Life Inc. (CSE: VEGA) (OTCQB: PLTXF), Eat Beyond Global (CSE: EATS) (OTCPK: EATBF), NEXE Innovations (CSE: NEXE), good natured Products Inc. (TSXV: GDNP) (OTCPK: SLGBF) and Plant & Co Brands (CSE: VEGN).

Serving a growing number of customers with a straight-to-home delivery convenience option, PlantX Life Inc. (CSE:VEGA) (OTCQB:PLTXF) recently announced the addition of meal programs to its already-operating meal delivery services platform. The company's current offerings include chef-designed meals, and a selection of more than 10,000 plant-based products right to the customers' doors.

Between April and October 2020 alone, PlantX already sold and delivered more than 10,000 meals—of which includes menus from a variety of celebrity chefs.

By cultivating a subscription-based "set and forget" option, PlantX has now enhanced their home-meal delivery service for consumers to have as many as 5 full days' worth of nutritionally-balanced meals delivered to their door.

These new meal programs are provided in partnership with "Upmeals" and delivered from their HACCP-certified production facility. Meals for the programs will be curated by Ms. Amy Gensel RD, CSNC and will be positioned as a simple way to incorporate healthy and nutritious meals for the PlantX community. As per the agreement, Gensel joins the PlantX Medical Advisory Board.

"We couldn't be happier to have Amy on the Medical Advisory Board and helping us curate the meal programs. We're committed to educating the public about healthy living, and this is another step in the journey," said PlantX CEO, Julia Frank. "PlantX is focused on creating the ultimate customer experience that provides customers with flexibility for their food delivery options. PlantX meals will still be able to be ordered à la carte, but customers will now have the option to pre-order in 3 or 5-day quantities. This enhanced meal delivery service provides freedom from the hassle of cooking and meal-preparation."

Seite 1 von 5


PlantX Life Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Blackberry - strong buy?

Diskussion: Trump News oder jede Woche eine neue Welt....
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load FN Media Group Presents Microsmallcap.com Market Commentary  NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - While the food industry has seen a steady shift towards offering more plant-based options to their product lines, 2020 was indeed a mega-year for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Castellum publishes supplement to the offer document regarding the voluntary share exchange and ...
PIF Launches Five-Year Strategy Including Vision Realization Program 2021-2025 as Fund Triples ...
Britishvolt Appoints William Reynolds As Chief Financial Officer
Building Automation and Controls Market to Reach $215.59 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 11.10% CAGR: Says AMR
Bad Weekend for Illegal Bookies as Legal Online Betting Reaches All-Time Highs in U.S.
Schneider Electric accelerates its sustainability strategy, comes top in Corporate Knights ranking ...
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
Cell Culture Market to Reach $36.92 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 10.9% CAGR, Says Allied Market ...
StashAway announces Assets under Management of US$1billion
HistoIndex Explores the Clinical Utility of Stain-free AI Digital Pathology Platform in 388 ...
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Reimagined Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week goes live today in virtual setting to set agenda for green ...
New Betting Markets Offer Opportunities for Expanding Gaming Companies
Online Betting Companies Positioned to Continue Momentum into 2021
Mainstream Renewable Power signs EUR1 billion equity investment deal with Aker Horizons to deliver ...
CoinShares Launches New Physically-backed Bitcoin Exchange Traded Product (ETP)
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Aker ASA: Aker Horizons Acquires Mainstream Renewable Power to Create a Renewable Energy Major
Real Estate Sales Are Booming; Estimated to Exceed $160 Billion in 2021
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:02 Uhr
Eat Beyond wird Mitglied des Verbands Plant-Based Foods of Canada (PBFC)
21.01.21
DGAP-News: Eat Beyond-Portfoliounternehmen Abobe Foods steht jetzt mehr als 300 Geschäftskunden international zur Verfügung (deutsch)
21.01.21
Eat Beyond erweitert sein Portfolio um die Firma Above Food
15.01.21
PlantX Announces Partnership with Cosmetic Brand Nootka & Sea
14.01.21
Eat Beyond: Produkt JUST Egg der Portfoliofirma Eat Just Inc. ab sofort in führenden Fast-Food-Ketten in China erhältlich – Verlängerung der Marketingvereinbarung
14.01.21
PlantX Announces Monthly Gross Revenue of $1,029,883 for December 2020
11.01.21
Das Portfoliounternehmen von Eat Beyond, TurtleTree Labs in Singapur, bringt TurtleTree Scientific an den Start
11.01.21
PlantX Announces Application to List on NASDAQ
07.01.21
Eat Beyond bestellt Mike Mancias, den Langzeit-Athletiktrainer und Regenerationsspezialisten von LeBron James, zum Berater
05.01.21
PlantX Launches Baby Products Vertical with Else Nutrition

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
24.01.21
358
Eat Beyond Investment-Emittent: Pflanzliche, fermentierte, kultivierte Proteine und Lebensmittelte
15.01.21
22
PlantX Life - Amazon der Vegan Industrie
08.12.20
15
Plastik reduzieren,alternative Verpackungen