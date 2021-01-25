Consumers Continue Flocking to Immune-Boosting Supplements as Health Crisis Rage On

FN Media Group Presents Microsmallcap.com Market Commentary





NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The health crisis has completely changed life as we know it and caused a significant shift in consumer demand for immune-boosting products, vitamins, and supplements. Now, due to growing awareness around heath, the wellness supplements market is projected to reach $386.29 billion by 2027 , growing at a CAGR of 6.45%. Dietary supplement sales in the US, Canada, and the UK rose sharply during the pandemic and are expected to remain elevated, creating a lucrative opportunity for companies like Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE), GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM), Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), and Valeo Pharma Inc. (CSE:VPH) (OTCQB:VPHIF).

Valeo Pharma Inc. (CSE:VPH) (OTCQB:VPHIF) is a leading Canadian pharmaceutical company dedicated to the commercialization of innovative prescription and over-the-counter products in Canada with a focus on Neurodegenerative Diseases, Oncology, and Hospital Specialty Products. The company joined the natural products, vitamins, and supplements space in September 2020 when it received a Natural Product License approval from Health Canada for its powerful immune system support flavonoid formulation, Hesperco.

A month later, Valeo Pharma announced that it had begun shipping online orders of the product, which couldn't have come at a better time as COVID-19 cases continued to hit record highs. The product launch also comes at a time when there is a growing body of scientific evidence from researchers conducting numerous studies on the powerful antioxidant hesperidin, which is the main ingredient of Valeo Pharma's Hesperco, and its potential role in combating viral infections.

Although further preclinical, epidemiological, and clinical studies are needed, in Wu et. al (2020), out of the screening of 1,066 natural substances with potential antiviral effect, plus 78 antiviral drugs already known in the literature for their binding to SARS-CoV-2 proteins, hesperidin was the only compound that could target the binding interface between viral Spike proteins and ACE-2 human receptors, which could bode well for Valeo Pharma and its newly launched Hesperco.