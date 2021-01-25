 

DGAP-Adhoc KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG: KHD receives letter of award

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG: KHD receives letter of award

25-Jan-2021 / 14:52 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

KHD receives letter of award

Cologne, Germany, January 25, 2021 - On January 18, 2021, Humboldt Wedag India Private Limited (HW India), New Delhi, India, a subsidiary of KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG (KHD), Cologne, received a Letter of Award from the customer UltraTech Cement Limited. The Letter of Award relates to three new kiln lines, one new raw meal grinding plant with two KHD roller presses, and the upgrade of five existing clinker grinding plants with KHD roller presses. The engineering and supply of equipment as well as supervisory services related to erection and commissioning comprise a potential order volume of more than € 30 million. The customer as well as HW India are currently negotiating with the aim of concluding a corresponding EP (Engineering and Procurement) contract package.

HW India will book the order intake after the contracts will have been concluded and all the conditions to fully commence with the execution of the work as specified in the contracts are fulfilled.

Additional Information:
ISIN: DE0006578008
Securities identification number (WKN): 657800
Market segment: Regulated Market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG
Colonia-Allee 3
51067 Cologne, Germany

Contact:
KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG
Jürgen Luckas
Chief Financial Officer
Tel.: +49 (0)221 - 6504-1107
E-Mail: juergen.luckas@khd.com
Website: www.khd.com

