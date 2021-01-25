 

ZoomInfo to Report Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 on February 22, 2021

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in go-to-market intelligence solutions, today announced that it will publish financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020 following the close of U.S. financial markets on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. The news release and any accompanying materials will be posted to the Investor Relations portion of ZoomInfo’s website at https://ir.zoominfo.com/.

On that day, ZoomInfo management will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) to review financial results.

What:

ZoomInfo Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

When:

Monday, Feb. 22, 2021

Time:

4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT

Live webcast:

https://ir.zoominfo.com/

Live Call:

+1-833-519-1261 (U.S.)

+ 1-914-800-3834 (International)

Conference ID:

3107818

Following the conference call, an archived webcast of the call will be available for one year on ZoomInfo’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.zoominfo.com/.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is a Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution for more than 15,000 companies worldwide. The ZoomInfo platform empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled data coverage, accuracy, and depth of company and contact information. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. ZoomInfo emphasizes GDPR and CCPA compliance. In addition to creating the industry’s first proactive notice program, the company is a registered data broker with the states of California and Vermont. Read about ZoomInfo’s commitment to compliance, privacy, and security. For more information about our leading Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution, and how it helps sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals, please visit www.zoominfo.com.

