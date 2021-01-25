McKinsey & Company Revolutionizes Customer Experience with Experience DNA Launch

NEW YORK and LONDON, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- McKinsey & Company today announced the launch of its new innovative data analytics platform, Experience DNA, to help organizations maximize the value of customer experience (CX) management and design. The first of its kind, the platform allows CX leaders to use real-time customer, operational, and financial data to make predictions about customer satisfaction, ultimately helping businesses target key customers.

The new platform transforms how companies interact with their customers through actionable real-time insights

It's a significant leap toward real-time, comprehensive customer insight, giving companies a strategic tool to drive market differentiation by predicting the financial value for each customer segment.

Until now, organizations have been limited to using survey tools and sampling techniques developed nearly two decades ago. Only six percent of CX leaders believe using such historical insight to gauge loyalty enables both strategic and tactical decision making.[1] These legacy tools are unable to translate today's massive volume of data and signals into action to make faster, smarter decisions that drive acquisition, customer satisfaction, market differentiation, and profitability.

To meet the needs of the new customer, business leaders need to make disruptive changes to the customer experiences they offer. Experience DNA enables such change.

The New World of Act-Now Customer Experience

Experience DNA's predictive insights tailor recommendations for strategic decision making and real-time engagement on customer journeys. Early adopters are seeing significant gains across a range of customer experience indicators, including:

An airline company achieved an 800 percent increase in satisfaction among key customer segments through more-targeted post-delay compensation

A hospital uncovered a $2.5 billion revenue uplift opportunity through improved segmentation

revenue uplift opportunity through improved segmentation A bank achieved a 20- to 40-point lower attrition rate through the identification of churn drivers

Experience DNA delivers a significant step change in customer experience insights and recommendations by combining data collection, aggregation, machine learning, and predictive analytics. This allows CX leaders to make informed decisions in the moment and in the future: