 

DGAP-News SLM Solutions signs Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the purchase of five NXG XII 600 with Major European OEM

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
25.01.2021, 15:00  |  41   |   |   

DGAP-News: SLM Solutions Group AG / Key word(s): Product Launch/Miscellaneous
SLM Solutions signs Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the purchase of five NXG XII 600 with Major European OEM

25.01.2021 / 15:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SLM Solutions signs Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the purchase of five NXG XII 600 with Major European OEM

Lübeck, Germany - January 25, 2021. A major European OEM has signed an MoU to purchase five NXG XII 600 machines, with the first machine delivery in 2022. The agreement also facilitates the reservation and allocation of production-slots.

In November 2020, SLM Solutions unveiled the NXG XII 600 boasting 12 lasers, each with 1 kW power and a build envelope of 600x600x600mm. Its arrival marks a breakthrough in the additive manufacturing (AM) sector and paves the way for industrial serial production. Combined with innovative technical features, maximum productivity and reliability, it proves SLM Solutions' technological leadership in the AM manufacturing industry. The customer will be one of the first global companies to take advantage of its benefits and intends to implement it for serial production.

Sam O'Leary, CEO of SLM Solutions explains: "When we launched the NXG XII 600, we knew it would disrupt the industry and spark a new era for manufacturing. Therefore, this MoU just two months after the launch is an exciting milestone for the company. It validates our vision that the OEMs can implement innovative additive manufacturing technology for serial production into their business models." He then went on to say that: "The NXG XII 600 accelerates the future of metal additive manufacturing, and our engineers have further pushed the boundaries of what is possible."

Additive Manufacturing can lead to numerous commercial and technical advantages allowing companies to strengthen their competitive positions. It requires knowledge in additive manufacturing, but above all, robust and productive machines. The SLM Solutions' NXG XII 600 takes manufacturing to a new level and enables the production of complex, high-quality metal parts in only a few hours.

Seite 1 von 3
SLM Solutions Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: SLM Solutions
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News SLM Solutions signs Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the purchase of five NXG XII 600 with Major European OEM DGAP-News: SLM Solutions Group AG / Key word(s): Product Launch/Miscellaneous SLM Solutions signs Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the purchase of five NXG XII 600 with Major European OEM 25.01.2021 / 15:00 The issuer is solely responsible …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Corestate successfully places Sigma Technopark in Augsburg from its open special AIF 'Opportunity ...
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics und Acer Therapeutics unterzeichnen Optionsvereinbarung für die Exklusivität ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-Adhoc: Siemens Energy AG: Siemens Energy AG gibt vorläufige Ergebnisse für das 1. Quartal des ...
DGAP-News: AUTO1 Group legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 32,00 € bis 38,00 € je Aktie fest
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics and Acer Therapeutics Sign Option Agreement for Exclusivity to Negotiate a ...
Lloyd Fonds Aktiengesellschaft: Dr. Claas Müller-Lankenau Head of Technology
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest: CFO and board member buys MGI shares
DGAP-Adhoc: Siemens Energy AG: Siemens Energy AG announces preliminary results for first quarter of fiscal year ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Booming demand for electromobility - Heidelberg doubles production capacity for Wallboxes
DGAP-DD: SGL CARBON SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: LION E-Mobility AG: Positiver Ausblick der LION E-Mobility AG für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
DGAP-News: NeXR Technologies SE und H&Mbeyond. starten Kooperation zu Virtual Fitting
Eat Beyond Inc. erwirbt mit Abobe Foods ein neues Portfoliounternehmen
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Konzept für mögliche Restrukturierung der Anleihen und ...
DGAP-News: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft: Amsterdam Trande Bank provides EUR 40 mn debt funding for ...
Freeman Gold Corp. bereitet neues Metallurgieprogramm für Schlüsselressource Lemhi vor
DGAP-DD: TUI AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
Ford Bank GmbH: Sparen mit fairen Zinsen bei Ford Money
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. new ISIN code
DGAP-News: Linde to Build, Own and Operate World's Largest PEM Electrolyzer for Green Hydrogen
STARK Deutschland GmbH: Übernahme der STARK Group durch CVC, STARK GROUP BEGRÜSST CVC ALS NEUEN INVESTOR
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Europäischer OEM unterzeichnet Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) zum Kauf von fünf NXG XII 600 von SLM Solutions (deutsch)
15:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Europäischer OEM unterzeichnet Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) zum Kauf von fünf NXG XII 600 von SLM Solutions
22.01.21
DEUTSCHE BANK belässt SLM Solutions auf 'Buy'
21.01.21
Tech-Market Report: SLM Solutions (AM3D) gesucht; Alphabet (GOOG) und Apple (AAPL) klettern
20.01.21
DGAP-News: SLM Solutions: CEO Meddah Hadjar wird aus persönlichen Gründen seinen Vertrag nicht verlängern und hat erklärt, das Unternehmen Ende Januar zu verlassen / Sam O'Leary wird neuer CEO / General Counsel André Witt wird interimistisch in den Vorstand berufen
20.01.21
DGAP-News: SLM Solutions: CEO Meddah Hadjar wird aus persönlichen Gründen seinen Vertrag nicht verlängern und hat erklärt, das Unternehmen Ende Januar zu verlassen / Sam O'Leary wird neuer CEO / General Counsel André Witt wird interimistisch in den Vorstand berufen
20.01.21
DGAP-News: SLM Solutions: For personal reasons, CEO Meddah Hadjar will not extend his contract and has agreed to leave SLM at the end of January // Sam O'Leary to take over as CEO // General Counsel André Witt to join the Management Board on an interim basis
20.01.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Veränderung im Vorstand der SLM Solutions Group AG (deutsch)
20.01.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Change at Management Board Level in the SLM Solutions Group AG
20.01.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Veränderung im Vorstand der SLM Solutions Group AG

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
11:43 Uhr
1.641
SLM Solutions