 

Prudential Financial announces new leader of US insurance and retirement businesses

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU) has appointed Caroline Feeney as CEO of its U.S. Insurance & Retirement Businesses. Feeney assumes this newly created role effective today and will be responsible for driving growth across the consolidated portfolio of U.S. businesses, while ensuring alignment with PGIM, the company’s asset management business.

Caroline Feeney (Photo: Business Wire)

Feeney’s expanded remit will include oversight of Group Insurance, Individual Life Insurance, Prudential Annuities, Prudential Retirement, and the Retail Advice and Solutions organization. She will also oversee several enabling functions, including the group charged with enhancing and unifying the service experience for Prudential’s retail and institutional customers in the U.S.

Feeney has held progressively more senior roles during her 27-year career at Prudential, most recently serving as CEO of Individual Solutions. Previously, she served as president of Prudential Advisors and president of Individual Life Insurance, and spent time in field leadership roles, providing her firsthand experience with customers and the company’s financial professionals. Feeney also leads the company’s Women Empowered business resource group and champions women’s financial issues, diversity and professional development both within and outside of Prudential.

In her new role, Feeney will continue to report to Andy Sullivan, executive vice president and head of U.S. Businesses for Prudential.

“Caroline’s business savvy, deep industry experience and people-centric leadership style will help us realize the full potential of our businesses,” said Sullivan. “She is a true ambassador for the Prudential brand and a passionate advocate for our company’s purpose: to make lives better by solving the financial challenges of our changing world.”

Feeney represents Prudential on several boards, including The Alliance for Lifetime Income, and is a member of Fortune’s Most Powerful Women and the National Association for Female Executives’ Executive Roundtable. She also serves as a trustee of Prudential’s Corporate Social Responsibility Oversight Committee, which guides the company’s Foundation and its investments.

About Prudential Financial, Inc.

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), a financial wellness leader and premier active global investment manager with more than $1.5 trillion in assets under management as of Sept. 30, 2020, has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. Prudential’s diverse and talented employees help to make lives better by creating financial opportunity for more people. Prudential’s iconic Rock symbol has stood for strength, stability, expertise and innovation for more than a century. For more information, please visit news.prudential.com.

