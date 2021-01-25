Bank of Southern California Expands Its Footprint to Include the San Fernando Valley

The Bank will take up temporary residence at 16255 Ventura Blvd., Ste 1100, and plans to move to a permanent location in spring 2021. The company’s expansion efforts in the region will be led by Sam Kunianski, Executive Vice President, Commercial Banking who has assembled a team of four accomplished and highly regarded in-market banking professionals.

Bank of Southern California, N.A. (OTC Pink: BCAL), a commercial bank headquartered in San Diego, is excited to announce the opening of a full-service branch location in Encino. The Encino office will be the Bank’s first location within the San Fernando Valley, and its third within Los Angeles County. This marks an important step for the company, which recently announced efforts to expand within the Los Angeles region.

Jonathan Perez will serve as Senior Vice President, Regional Manager and will be responsible for managing customer relationships and driving loan and deposit growth in the region. A 15-year banking veteran with a wealth of in-market knowledge and a commitment to helping local businesses grow and succeed, Mr. Perez previously held the position of Senior Vice President, Commercial Banking at a well-known commercial bank. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Saint Michael’s College and is a graduate of the Pacific Coast Banking School.

Robel Neway has joined the team as Vice President, Relationship Manager and will be responsible for expanding Bank of Southern California’s client base by actively seeking new business opportunities in the valley. Previously, he served as Relationship Manager for a well-known commercial bank in Encino where he was responsible for managing a large portfolio of commercial banking clients.

The team will also be comprised of two tenured commercial banking professionals. Claudia Castillo, a 20-year banking veteran, has been appointed Vice President, Business Banking Sales Support Officer. Gladys Gonzalez, an accomplished and highly analytical loan processor, will complete the team, taking on the role as Vice President, Business Banking Sales Support Officer.

“The addition of an Encino location marks an important milestone for Bank of Southern California as we further expand our market presence to meet the growing needs of Los Angeles County’s business community,” said Richard Hernandez, Chief Banking Officer. “The San Fernando Valley is home to more than 1.8 million residents and is a major center for key industries like film and television, aerospace, educational services, and professional service firms, making this area a natural fit. Clients can expect local expertise, superior service, and a commitment to the community, along with a wide range of customizable banking solutions for individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses,” Hernandez added.

About Bank of Southern California

A growing commercial bank, established in 2001, Bank of Southern California, N.A., with headquarters in San Diego, CA, is locally owned and managed, and offers a range of financial products to individuals, professionals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The Bank’s solution-driven, relationship-based approach to banking provides accessibility to decision makers and enhances value through strong partnerships with its clients. The Bank currently operates branches in San Diego County, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Bernardino County, and the Coachella Valley in Riverside County. For more information, please visit https://www.banksocal.com or call 844.BNK.SOCAL.

