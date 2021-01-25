 

Bank of Southern California Expands Its Footprint to Include the San Fernando Valley

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.01.2021, 15:00  |   |   |   

Bank of Southern California, N.A. (OTC Pink: BCAL), a commercial bank headquartered in San Diego, is excited to announce the opening of a full-service branch location in Encino. The Encino office will be the Bank’s first location within the San Fernando Valley, and its third within Los Angeles County. This marks an important step for the company, which recently announced efforts to expand within the Los Angeles region.

The Bank will take up temporary residence at 16255 Ventura Blvd., Ste 1100, and plans to move to a permanent location in spring 2021. The company’s expansion efforts in the region will be led by Sam Kunianski, Executive Vice President, Commercial Banking who has assembled a team of four accomplished and highly regarded in-market banking professionals.

Jonathan Perez will serve as Senior Vice President, Regional Manager and will be responsible for managing customer relationships and driving loan and deposit growth in the region. A 15-year banking veteran with a wealth of in-market knowledge and a commitment to helping local businesses grow and succeed, Mr. Perez previously held the position of Senior Vice President, Commercial Banking at a well-known commercial bank. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Saint Michael’s College and is a graduate of the Pacific Coast Banking School.

Robel Neway has joined the team as Vice President, Relationship Manager and will be responsible for expanding Bank of Southern California’s client base by actively seeking new business opportunities in the valley. Previously, he served as Relationship Manager for a well-known commercial bank in Encino where he was responsible for managing a large portfolio of commercial banking clients.

The team will also be comprised of two tenured commercial banking professionals. Claudia Castillo, a 20-year banking veteran, has been appointed Vice President, Business Banking Sales Support Officer. Gladys Gonzalez, an accomplished and highly analytical loan processor, will complete the team, taking on the role as Vice President, Business Banking Sales Support Officer.

“The addition of an Encino location marks an important milestone for Bank of Southern California as we further expand our market presence to meet the growing needs of Los Angeles County’s business community,” said Richard Hernandez, Chief Banking Officer. “The San Fernando Valley is home to more than 1.8 million residents and is a major center for key industries like film and television, aerospace, educational services, and professional service firms, making this area a natural fit. Clients can expect local expertise, superior service, and a commitment to the community, along with a wide range of customizable banking solutions for individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses,” Hernandez added.

About Bank of Southern California

A growing commercial bank, established in 2001, Bank of Southern California, N.A., with headquarters in San Diego, CA, is locally owned and managed, and offers a range of financial products to individuals, professionals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The Bank’s solution-driven, relationship-based approach to banking provides accessibility to decision makers and enhances value through strong partnerships with its clients. The Bank currently operates branches in San Diego County, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Bernardino County, and the Coachella Valley in Riverside County. For more information, please visit https://www.banksocal.com or call 844.BNK.SOCAL.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bank of Southern California Expands Its Footprint to Include the San Fernando Valley Bank of Southern California, N.A. (OTC Pink: BCAL), a commercial bank headquartered in San Diego, is excited to announce the opening of a full-service branch location in Encino. The Encino office will be the Bank’s first location within the San …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Retains Neutralizing Activity Against Emerging Variants First Identified ...
Electric Last Mile and Forum Merger III Corporation Announce Board of Director Nominees for ...
Merck Discontinues Development of SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19 Vaccine Candidates; Continues Development of ...
Momentus Names Dawn Harms Interim CEO
Eurofins Achieved Revenues in Excess of EUR 5.4bn in 2020, After Continued Momentum in December ...
 Groupe SEB Invests in CHEFCLUB ; the FoodTech Brand Which Generated the Strongest Growth on ...
CALQUENCE Met Primary Efficacy Endpoint in Head-to-Head Trial Against ibrutinib in Chronic ...
Takeda Named Global Top Employer for Fourth Consecutive Year
European Companies That Accelerate Both Digital and Sustainability Transitions Will Recover Faster ...
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Accelerating 2023 Growth Vision by Appointing Michael Robinson As CEO ...
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update