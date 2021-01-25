 

Insight Launches Tech Hub as Virtual Answer to Modern Workplace IT Needs

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions for organizations of all sizes, announces the launch of Tech Hub powered by Insight, a virtually managed modern workplace services solution that reimagines the service desk to better support a radically different workplace and today’s cost-conscious business environment.

Given today’s “work from anywhere” requirements, dispersed end users need remote access and application support along with efficient break/fix services managed from afar. Yet, with the large majority (71 percent) of IT decision makers focused on reining in operational costs, according to an Everest Group market insight report, traditional IT support has become inefficient and expensive.

“Pre-pandemic, there was an increasing trend towards employees favoring walk-up, concierge support over the traditional service desk. This was due to the personalized experience, the advanced knowledge of the IT expert, and the mix of technology and devices modernizing quickly,” said Mike Gaumond, senior vice president and general manager, Connected Workforce, at Insight. “We sought to help our clients evolve their IT support to address this behavior and the new virtual workplace dynamic that has followed. The result is Tech Hub, which is part of our larger suite of managed workplace services, providing end users with better IT support, when and how they need it, and at a lower cost.”

Insight’s Tech Hub offers virtual self-service to employees with common tech issues. When more complex, Level 2 support is needed, a white-glove approach is available 24/7/365 across three different workplace models:

  • Virtual – Remote employees can access comprehensive support and enhanced problem solving via a live, one-to-one remote appointment.
  • Hybrid – Employees who live within commuting distance can access convenient, in-person support, even if they don’t visit the office regularly, or keep it virtual.
  • In-person – In-office employees can access traditional walk-up support in your critical offices.

In instances when employee devices fail, Insight’s Advanced Exchange program can reduce downtime by providing contactless lockers and IT vending machines to make device hot swaps simple and access to IT peripherals more convenient.

Ian Murray, director of Connected Workforce workplace services at Insight, said: “While the future of how and where people work still remains uncertain, we know the traditional office experience is forever changed. The past year’s abrupt disruption to the workplace has created an opportunity to accelerate innovation. With Insight Tech Hub, we were able to satisfy pre-pandemic preferences and solve emerging challenges to create a more modern IT experience for employees, with personalized IT support at their disposal no matter when and where they need it.”

To learn more about the Tech Hub powered by Insight and the company’s complete portfolio of managed workplace services, visit insight.com or call 1.800.INSIGHT.

About Insight

Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation, and Connected Workforce solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and design to implementation and management, our 11,000 teammates help clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT-M

