Nautilus, Inc. Expands Connected Home Fitness Products Featuring the Enhanced JRNY Digital Fitness Platform

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS), the innovation leader in home fitness for over 30 years, today introduced its new connected Bowflex Max Trainer M9 machine and Bowflex T22 treadmill, which integrate with the enhanced JRNY digital fitness platform — helping members achieve their fitness goals by offering curated workouts and entertainment options that stream while being coached.

Next generation Bowflex Max Trainer M9 offers a 10" HD touch screen that integrates the JRNY digital fitness platform — offering curated workouts and entertainment options that stream while being coached. (Photo: Business Wire)

The JRNY digital fitness platform uses machine learning to create an infinite number of personalized workouts based on an initial fitness assessment that learns and adapts as the member progresses — removing the guesswork from achieving a productive and satisfying workout. The JRNY platform offers voice-coached individualized workouts, trainer-led workouts, integration with other fitness apps, and access to the members’ own entertainment subscriptions like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+.*

“Our new Bowflex products, and JRNY digital fitness platform, mark a milestone in our mission of empowering healthier living through individualized connected fitness,” said Jim Barr, CEO of Nautilus, Inc. “They include the latest technology, and features based on consumer insights, to offer a challenging and engaging home workout experience. When paired with the JRNY platform, users get an in-home personal coach that offers motivation and encouragement, which is especially important during these difficult times.”

The Bowflex T22 treadmill and Bowflex Max Trainer M9 are the latest additions to Nautilus, Inc.’s individualized connected fitness portfolio. Since September 2020, Nautilus, Inc. has introduced two bikes, three treadmills, and a Max Trainer – all embedded with the enhanced JRNY digital fitness platform and HD touchscreens.

The Bowflex Max Trainer took the fitness industry by storm by creating a new category of cardio machine that blends the low impact of an elliptical and high intensity of a stepper to offer short, high-calorie burn interval workouts in a compact design. To enhance this experience, the new Bowflex Max Trainer M9 will come with a 10" HD touch screen, to help users stay focused, motivated and entertained while they meet their goals. With 20 resistance levels, M9 users reap the benefits of longer workouts in less time.