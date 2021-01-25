 

Nautilus, Inc. Expands Connected Home Fitness Products Featuring the Enhanced JRNY Digital Fitness Platform

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.01.2021, 15:00  |  13   |   |   

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS), the innovation leader in home fitness for over 30 years, today introduced its new connected Bowflex Max Trainer M9 machine and Bowflex T22 treadmill, which integrate with the enhanced JRNY digital fitness platform — helping members achieve their fitness goals by offering curated workouts and entertainment options that stream while being coached.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210125005127/en/

Next generation Bowflex Max Trainer M9 offers a 10" HD touch screen that integrates the JRNY digital fitness platform — offering curated workouts and entertainment options that stream while being coached. (Photo: Business Wire)

Next generation Bowflex Max Trainer M9 offers a 10" HD touch screen that integrates the JRNY digital fitness platform — offering curated workouts and entertainment options that stream while being coached. (Photo: Business Wire)

The JRNY digital fitness platform uses machine learning to create an infinite number of personalized workouts based on an initial fitness assessment that learns and adapts as the member progresses — removing the guesswork from achieving a productive and satisfying workout. The JRNY platform offers voice-coached individualized workouts, trainer-led workouts, integration with other fitness apps, and access to the members’ own entertainment subscriptions like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+.*

“Our new Bowflex products, and JRNY digital fitness platform, mark a milestone in our mission of empowering healthier living through individualized connected fitness,” said Jim Barr, CEO of Nautilus, Inc. “They include the latest technology, and features based on consumer insights, to offer a challenging and engaging home workout experience. When paired with the JRNY platform, users get an in-home personal coach that offers motivation and encouragement, which is especially important during these difficult times.”

The Bowflex T22 treadmill and Bowflex Max Trainer M9 are the latest additions to Nautilus, Inc.’s individualized connected fitness portfolio. Since September 2020, Nautilus, Inc. has introduced two bikes, three treadmills, and a Max Trainer – all embedded with the enhanced JRNY digital fitness platform and HD touchscreens.

The Bowflex Max Trainer took the fitness industry by storm by creating a new category of cardio machine that blends the low impact of an elliptical and high intensity of a stepper to offer short, high-calorie burn interval workouts in a compact design. To enhance this experience, the new Bowflex Max Trainer M9 will come with a 10" HD touch screen, to help users stay focused, motivated and entertained while they meet their goals. With 20 resistance levels, M9 users reap the benefits of longer workouts in less time.

Seite 1 von 3
Nautilus Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nautilus, Inc. Expands Connected Home Fitness Products Featuring the Enhanced JRNY Digital Fitness Platform Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS), the innovation leader in home fitness for over 30 years, today introduced its new connected Bowflex Max Trainer M9 machine and Bowflex T22 treadmill, which integrate with the enhanced JRNY digital fitness platform — …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Retains Neutralizing Activity Against Emerging Variants First Identified ...
Electric Last Mile and Forum Merger III Corporation Announce Board of Director Nominees for ...
Merck Discontinues Development of SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19 Vaccine Candidates; Continues Development of ...
Momentus Names Dawn Harms Interim CEO
Eurofins Achieved Revenues in Excess of EUR 5.4bn in 2020, After Continued Momentum in December ...
 Groupe SEB Invests in CHEFCLUB ; the FoodTech Brand Which Generated the Strongest Growth on ...
CALQUENCE Met Primary Efficacy Endpoint in Head-to-Head Trial Against ibrutinib in Chronic ...
Takeda Named Global Top Employer for Fourth Consecutive Year
European Companies That Accelerate Both Digital and Sustainability Transitions Will Recover Faster ...
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Accelerating 2023 Growth Vision by Appointing Michael Robinson As CEO ...
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.12.20
Nautilus, Inc. Announces Change to Its Fiscal Year  