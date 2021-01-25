 

Verint and 8x8 Partner to Deliver Integrated Cloud Solutions for Organizations Worldwide

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.01.2021, 15:00  |   |   |   

Verint Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company, and 8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, announced today a partnership to bring integrated cloud workforce management applications and cloud contact center to mid-market and enterprise businesses worldwide.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210125005228/en/

“As a retail organization, we rely heavily on accurate real-time data,” said Martin Sessa, Director, Global Infrastructure & Operations at Urban Outfitters, Inc., a leading lifestyle products and services company which operates a portfolio of global consumer brands comprised of the Anthropologie, BHLDN, Free People, FP Movement, Terrain, Urban Outfitters, Nuuly and Menus & Venues brands. “With 8x8 and Verint now integrated, Urban Outfitters' Information Technology team can continue to provide to our Contact Center Management team the best experience to manage employees and the intra-day information that results in the highest quality customer experience.”

Verint is a recognized global leader in customer engagement, with offerings to enable organizations and empower their teams to engage more effectively with customers in the contact center, branch, and back office. 8x8 is a leader in the Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact-Center-as-a-Service (CCaaS) sectors. The company’s cloud communications and contact center solution integrates business communications, collaboration, customer and workforce engagement, omnichannel routing and analytics to deliver superior employee and customer experiences.

Through this partnership, 8x8 Contact Center customers will benefit from a single source for best-in-class cloud-based contact center solutions and deep integrations to Verint’s Workforce Management. Tight synchronization of historical and real-time interaction data and agent information from 8x8 Contact Center with Verint Monet or Verint Enterprise comes out of the box without the need for professional services, allowing organizations to optimize customer engagement operations by making it even easier to plan, forecast, and schedule contact center agent workloads.

Seite 1 von 2
Verint Systems Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Verint and 8x8 Partner to Deliver Integrated Cloud Solutions for Organizations Worldwide Verint Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company, and 8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, announced today a partnership to bring integrated cloud workforce management applications …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Retains Neutralizing Activity Against Emerging Variants First Identified ...
Electric Last Mile and Forum Merger III Corporation Announce Board of Director Nominees for ...
Merck Discontinues Development of SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19 Vaccine Candidates; Continues Development of ...
Momentus Names Dawn Harms Interim CEO
Eurofins Achieved Revenues in Excess of EUR 5.4bn in 2020, After Continued Momentum in December ...
 Groupe SEB Invests in CHEFCLUB ; the FoodTech Brand Which Generated the Strongest Growth on ...
CALQUENCE Met Primary Efficacy Endpoint in Head-to-Head Trial Against ibrutinib in Chronic ...
Takeda Named Global Top Employer for Fourth Consecutive Year
European Companies That Accelerate Both Digital and Sustainability Transitions Will Recover Faster ...
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Accelerating 2023 Growth Vision by Appointing Michael Robinson As CEO ...
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.01.21
Verint Announces Record Date and Distribution Date for Spin-Off of Cognyte Software Ltd., Verint’s Cyber Intelligence Solutions Business
07.01.21
Verint and Cognyte to Host Virtual Investor Days and Management Roadshows in Advance of Separation
06.01.21
Verint Expands Customer Engagement Market Leadership in Asia Pacific