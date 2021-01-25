Verint and 8x8 Partner to Deliver Integrated Cloud Solutions for Organizations Worldwide

Verint Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company, and 8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, announced today a partnership to bring integrated cloud workforce management applications and cloud contact center to mid-market and enterprise businesses worldwide.

“As a retail organization, we rely heavily on accurate real-time data,” said Martin Sessa, Director, Global Infrastructure & Operations at Urban Outfitters, Inc., a leading lifestyle products and services company which operates a portfolio of global consumer brands comprised of the Anthropologie, BHLDN, Free People, FP Movement, Terrain, Urban Outfitters, Nuuly and Menus & Venues brands. “With 8x8 and Verint now integrated, Urban Outfitters' Information Technology team can continue to provide to our Contact Center Management team the best experience to manage employees and the intra-day information that results in the highest quality customer experience.”

Verint is a recognized global leader in customer engagement, with offerings to enable organizations and empower their teams to engage more effectively with customers in the contact center, branch, and back office. 8x8 is a leader in the Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact-Center-as-a-Service (CCaaS) sectors. The company’s cloud communications and contact center solution integrates business communications, collaboration, customer and workforce engagement, omnichannel routing and analytics to deliver superior employee and customer experiences.

Through this partnership, 8x8 Contact Center customers will benefit from a single source for best-in-class cloud-based contact center solutions and deep integrations to Verint’s Workforce Management. Tight synchronization of historical and real-time interaction data and agent information from 8x8 Contact Center with Verint Monet or Verint Enterprise comes out of the box without the need for professional services, allowing organizations to optimize customer engagement operations by making it even easier to plan, forecast, and schedule contact center agent workloads.