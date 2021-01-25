BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. Announces Certain Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Estimates

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (“we,” “us,” “our,” “TCPC” or the “Company”), a business development company (NASDAQ: TCPC), today announced certain preliminary financial estimates for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Set forth below are certain preliminary financial estimates for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The following estimates are not a comprehensive statement of our financial condition or results for the three-month period ended December 31, 2020. These estimates are preliminary and unaudited and are subject to change. We advise you that our actual results that will be reflected in the Company’s financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 when they are released may differ materially from these estimates (which are based solely on determinations for such period made prior to date hereof) as a result of the completion of our financial closing procedures, final adjustments and other developments, including changes in the businesses to whom we have made loans, which may arise between now and the time that our financial results for the three month period ended December 31, 2020 are finalized. These estimates have not been reviewed and approved by the Company’s Board of Directors or its Audit Committee and were prepared by the Company’s management in connection with preparation of its financial statements.