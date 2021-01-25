 

Citi Announces New Impact Fund Investments in Seven Companies

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.01.2021, 15:00  |  25   |   |   

Citi announced today its next round of investments through the Citi Impact Fund, a $200 million fund launched last year to invest in companies that are addressing some of the biggest societal challenges. The new companies included in this round are Clerkie, KETOS, MedHaul, Perch, Shift, Superpedestrian, and Vyv. They join four portfolio companies previously announced in September 2020: Fulcrum BioEnergy, ICON, PadSplit, and The Mom Project.

“In just its first year, the Citi Impact Fund has invested in 11 companies, the majority of which are founded by women, minorities – and in some cases both – that have the potential to make our cities and communities more equitable and sustainable,” said Ed Skyler, Head of Global Public Affairs at Citi. “The economic and social challenges of the COVID-19 crisis have increased the urgency for new ways of working, and we’re focused on building on these investments to identify new partners this year.”

The Citi Impact Fund, the largest of its kind created by a bank using its own capital, is focused on companies that are addressing five societal challenges:

  • Workforce Development – training and connecting people to careers.
  • Financial Capability – increasing access to the financial system.
  • Physical & Social Infrastructure – improving an individual’s way of life through housing, healthcare and transportation.
  • Sustainability – addressing issues related to energy, water and sustainable production.
  • Access To Capital & Economic Opportunity – addressing disparities in access to capital and economic opportunity through investments in companies founded by women and minorities.

Investments focus on companies that have demonstrated proof of concept, built an existing customer base and exhibited the potential for scale in multiple markets. A portion of the fund is designated exclusively for earlier-stage seed investments in businesses led or owned by women and minorities. Of the 11 initial investments, the fund has invested in three Black entrepreneurs, one of whom is also female, three other female entrepreneurs and a veteran entrepreneur.

“The Citi Impact Fund is broadening access to capital for founders like me,” said Erica Plybeah, Founder and CEO of MedHaul, a ride-booking platform for non-emergency medical rides, helping often overlooked populations access quality transportation. “MedHaul is the first company receiving earlier-stage seed investment from the fund, and we’re extremely excited to partner with Citi as we scale our company to support more people in need of quality, dependable medical transportation.”

Seite 1 von 4


Citigroup Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Citi Announces New Impact Fund Investments in Seven Companies Citi announced today its next round of investments through the Citi Impact Fund, a $200 million fund launched last year to invest in companies that are addressing some of the biggest societal challenges. The new companies included in this round are …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Retains Neutralizing Activity Against Emerging Variants First Identified ...
Electric Last Mile and Forum Merger III Corporation Announce Board of Director Nominees for ...
Merck Discontinues Development of SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19 Vaccine Candidates; Continues Development of ...
Momentus Names Dawn Harms Interim CEO
Eurofins Achieved Revenues in Excess of EUR 5.4bn in 2020, After Continued Momentum in December ...
 Groupe SEB Invests in CHEFCLUB ; the FoodTech Brand Which Generated the Strongest Growth on ...
CALQUENCE Met Primary Efficacy Endpoint in Head-to-Head Trial Against ibrutinib in Chronic ...
Takeda Named Global Top Employer for Fourth Consecutive Year
European Companies That Accelerate Both Digital and Sustainability Transitions Will Recover Faster ...
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Accelerating 2023 Growth Vision by Appointing Michael Robinson As CEO ...
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:00 Uhr
Citi Launches New Dynamic Allocation and Fund Order Processing Service
21.01.21
Citigroup Declares Common Stock Dividend; Citigroup Declares Preferred Dividends
21.01.21
Citi Launches New Futures Algorithm Platform
21.01.21
BERENBERG stuft CITIGROUP INC auf 'Hold'
19.01.21
Citi Fourth Quarter 2020 Fixed Income Investor Review
18.01.21
Quartalszahlen vorgelegt: US-Bankaktien starten mit dickem Plus ins Jahr - w:o Wallstreet-Expertin: "Dynamik hat sich gedreht"
18.01.21
WOCHENAUSBLICK: Dax auf Konsolidierungskurs - Augen auf Biden und Lockdowns
15.01.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Weitere Gewinnmitnahmen vor langem Wochenende
15.01.21
Aktien New York: Indizes dämmen Verluste wieder ein
15.01.21
WDH/ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Verluste ausgeweitet - Konsolidierung läuft

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
23.12.20
1
NinjaTrader Multiple Brokers - Lifetime License zu verkaufen